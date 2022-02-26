In my last column, I wrote about my excitement over having a wild bird land on my head. Now, I’ve just come inside from having fed two. One Eastern Phoebe waited on our deck rail while another ate her fill from the palm of my hand. The moment she left, the second took her place, chirping sweetly between mealworms.
It seems incredible that such tiny birds eat as much as they do, each downing about a dozen mealworms several times every day. They lurk near our deck and one or the other is often on us moments after we step out the door. They’ve gone from wild and cautious to near nuisance in just under two weeks. One even allows me to stroke her feathers as she eats.
Last night, Don and I walked with our dog down to our creek. I carried the cup of mealworms, in case we were panhandled along the way. Sure enough, there she came. Not far behind her was our neighbor, Phillip — the same neighbor our squirrel kept going to visit when we briefly released him last summer.
“I should’ve known she came from here,” Phillip said. “Did you raise her, too?”
Phillip had been working in his yard when the bird landed on his head, much like our squirrel had done to him (several times). We explained that, as far as we knew, the bird simply decided she liked people. He had been overturning rocks to find worms for her, only to have her abandon his offerings in favor of our tidy, teaming Styrofoam cup.
I’ve missed having a bird in my life. Growing up, our family almost always had a bird or three, occasionally resorting to store-bought parakeets, but mostly raising ones brought to us injured or orphaned.
The star of the show was my mother’s blue jay, Bammy, who my brother found as a bug-covered, mostly bald baby, lying in the street, so fresh its eyes weren’t yet open. At the time, Mom was raising a pair of orphaned warblers and said one more beak to feed wasn’t that big a deal.
When the birds were old enough to fend for themselves, we took them outside, giving them the choice to stay or go free. The male warbler flew the coop; the female stayed, content in her cage. The jay, deeply imprinted on Mom, seemed to not even consider leaving. He was given the choice many times over his years; he returned every time.
The jay, permitted to fly freely about the house, was impressively paper-trained and could, at will, do precisely the thing people with freshly washed cars accuse birds of doing. If Bammy was displeased with something you did, he made certain you knew.
Outside birds spend their days searching for food, always on the lookout for danger. Since the jay’s food was provided and his safety a given, he whiled away the hours honing his thievery, stealing anything small, precious and shiny, opening containers that seemed impossible for one without fingers, and ramping up his flying skills so that he could pass through tiny openings without slowing down.
The jay also became a masterful mimic, able to emulate sounds from a hawk’s cry to a dog’s growl to a telephone ringing, although he never got his timing between rings down just right. His first ring might fool you, but his second came too fast.
For a dozen years, that jay followed my mother from room to room like a lovestruck pup. If she managed to slip away from him, he would call out with a specific whistle he used only for her.
It’s kind of funny that something fierce, blue and feathered fervently believed we shared the same mother.
After he died, their house felt wrong for a very long time. It was strange how something as small as him took up so much space.
I suspect he will forever be the best of the birds that have perched on a branch of our family tree.
But doubt he’ll be the last.