Halloween just isn’t the same this year, with my daughter now living four hours away.
It was hard to get into the spirit without the holiday’s most passionate participant present, although I imagine our animals are relieved, as her love of costumes seldom stopped at herself.
Last year, Celeste and our dog and cat were all witches, while her lizard, a ridiculously large, blue-tongued skink, donned dragon wings. This year, our empty nest sports only a few modest trimmings. Halloween feels so tied to Celeste that decorating without her feels a bit off.
I’ve been thinking about her very first Trick-or-Treat, when I was so caught up in the excitement of new motherhood that I made her costume. I took a two-piece hooded sweatsuit and sewed on ears and a tail, then trimmed the belly, sleeves and cuffs with synthetic fur. I painted whiskers on her face and a little pink nose, and thought she made an adorable cat.
Almost everyone who saw her called her a mouse.
The next year, I borrowed a Hershey’s Kiss costume from a friend. Dressed in the shiny silver triangular outfit, complete with paper “Hershey’s” flag sticking out the top of her silver hat, I believed Celeste’s costume was unmistakable.
“What a cute little alien,” people said.
A different sort of costume confusion was soon to emerge, once Celeste was big enough to choose her own. She and her friends would start planning months in advance. I learned not to be suckered into purchasing anything too early because she would either wear it ragged long before Halloween or change her mind a half dozen times.
After a few years of rather normal costumes — angel, witch, punk Frankenstein — she became determined to come up with something original. Something completely her own.
“I want a costume that will really scare the grownups,” she announced one year.
What she came up with did just that.
She dressed as a pregnant teenager. Because she’d heard some adults say there was nothing scarier.
If someone would drop a single piece of candy into her sack, she would tilt her head sadly and say, “But I’m eating for two.”
That line was so successful we had to make two trips back to unload.
The following year, she went as a goth Smurf. Skin entirely blue but dressed all in black. It received a mediocre reception.
Next came the year she went as a table. This one is a bit tough to explain. For her costume, she cut a large circle from rigid, thick plastic, which she covered with a round tablecloth. She then glued a place setting to the table, along with a fake candle and flower in a vase. This, she attached to her back. As soon as she would ring a doorbell, she would quickly get down on all fours, thus becoming the table.
Imagine opening your door, expecting maybe a little princess or cowboy, and finding a little set table instead.
It was weird, but also weirdly clever.
Her final year of trick or treating involved her simplest costume—a white sheet, without any eye holes. Just a sheet over her head. On her chest was one of those blue and white “Hello My Name Is” stickers. The name? Helen Keller.
Like with the pregnant teenager costume, perhaps I should’ve stopped her, but I didn’t.
I couldn’t.
She just is who she is.
Born to love Halloween.