Despite being a deeply frugal person, I have never been one for making returns. I suspect my aversion ties back to a long-ago incident at the St. Albans Kmart, which left me gun shy.
I was in my early 20s when I purchased a cassette tape, probably one of those super cool artists I was into at the time, like “Best of the Carpenters” or “John Denver’s Greatest Hits,” but the cassette didn’t work. It just made a loud whirring sound. I took it back to the store.
“No returns on cassettes,” said the clerk. “You probably recorded a copy from it. People try that all the time.”
“But it doesn’t work,” I said. “Try it and see.”
She stood her ground.
“I don’t even want my money back,” I said. “Just a working cassette.”
The clerk, who must have been having a truly bad day, began lecturing me, saying what I was attempting was no different than stealing. Thankfully, another employee intervened, tried the cassette, recognized it was broken, and approved the exchange.
But instead of being validated and victorious, I left feeling ashamed, as if I had done something wrong. And so, on the rare occasion when I find myself having to make a return, I go in prepared — receipt in hand, item perfectly repackaged, knowledgeable about the store’s return policy.
A few days ago, I found myself needing to take back a non-working item, so I went online to look up the store’s policy, and instead stumbled across an online discussion about store returns. Someone had posted about being at this particular store in January when they saw people returning artificial Christmas trees.
“Isn’t this immoral?” they asked. They had used the tree all through the holidays, and then rather than store it, took the tree back.
Stunned that people could be so brazen, I kept reading and learned this sort of thing apparently happens all the time. Big screen TVs returned after Super Bowl. Heaters returned when the weather gets warm; air conditioners when the weather gets cold. Evening gowns post-event. Fire pits and lawn mowers brought back in the fall.
It’s as if some people view stores as offering elaborate loaner programs that simply require a substantial deposit.
But not everyone was aghast.
“How can you blame a customer for using the rules the store sets?” wrote a returns offender defender. “The fault is with the store, as they are the ones who set the rules, effectively saying that they’ll buy back any item after selling it to you.”
Said another, “The retailers … accept used items because they feel it’s better to take a hit on an item every now and then, as opposed to losing a lifetime worth of business from a customer.”
But the thing is — we ALL pay the price for those returns. We pay when the store must recoup their losses and does so by raising its prices, the same way we finance shoplifters.
After reading about so much return abuse, the anxiety I had been feeling about my own legitimate trip back to the store washed away. As I stood confidently in line, I looked down at the coat I was wearing.
Realized it came from the store I was in.
A fresh anxiety surfaced--the fear of being accused of having shoplifted something I’d purchased.