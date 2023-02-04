The realization first hit me shortly after Don had to leave Hinton for a few days to return to Atlanta, and I was alone in the big and very old warehouse we purchased a little over a year ago. We had arrived just before Christmas, expecting to stay a few days. It’s now past six weeks.
The warehouse is not currently heated nor plumbed, so staying there is a little like camping in winter. The building’s old offices serve as our living space, and we have a pair of plug-in radiators and a 24-hour fitness center with showers and bathrooms on the next block.
I expected to be anxious, staying there all alone, save for Rudy, my guard-squirrel, but I wasn’t at all. Instead, I awoke each morning with this bubbling excitement, wanting to surprise Don upon his return with how much I managed to do.
In its original incarnation, the warehouse had been a place to store meat, and later a place to store beer, so the walls and ceiling of the top floor were covered in several inches of cork, and the cork then covered with horsehair plaster to help hold the cold. A previous owner had started the process of removing the cork, and then quit, leaving a sea of debris on the floor.
“That looks incredibly daunting,” Don’s friend Tom Corey said, when looking out over our sea.
But it was that sea I dove into — wearing a briefly-white Hazmat-type suit, respirator, goggles and gloves. Music from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s booming through the speakers.
I found myself occasionally pausing my shoveling to dance.
Here’s the thing — I don’t dance. Not ever. Never have.
Even as a child, music never lured my hips to swaying or toes to tapping. It wasn’t in me. I don’t feel the music; have no rhythm. No grace. But apparently there was something to the shoveling and the coldness and the mountain of contractor bags I was filling that finally lit that fire in me.
Which is when I was hit with the realization of how happy I am.
So many people tell themselves they’ll be happy if they have this or that, but once they get it, they aren’t.
I am. So is Don.
We’re amused that two people who get as filthy and exhausted as we do every day could be so giddy about it. It doesn’t make sense. Nor does it make sense that we still don’t know what we’re going to eventually do with this space beyond the obscure, “retail on the main floor, living space on the top, something in the basement.”
For now, we are going to continue doing all the work we can do and have faith that the whats and the hows will happen.
Happiness isn’t about getting all you want. It’s about enjoying all you have.
Even if what you have is a bit of a train wreck. With a sea of debris.
And an ocean of possibilities.
Karin Fuller is open to suggestions for possible routes they might take. She can be reached at karinfuller@gmail.com.