It sounds more romantic than it actually was — writing by candlelight. Windows and doors fully open. Being serenaded by treefrogs and cicadas and crickets. The neighbor’s dog taking advantage of our open door to snuggle my feet.
The scent of soggy canine wafted on the breeze, mixed with the wide variety of candles we had lit — every one we could find — since the power went out and wasn’t expected to return until the next evening.
Earlier on Monday, Don and I had stopped by Kroger to pick up a few things and were surprised to see people loading their carts like a week-long blizzard was headed their way. The worst of the storm came and left rather quickly. It seemed to have been fully passed when the power went off. We took a drive. It was dark all around.
We headed down the New River to the little fishing camp we share with Don’s siblings. Even though the power was off there as well, we could open the doors and windows and get a better cross breeze than we could at our warehouse.
I love a good outage every once in a while. Being forced to eat ice cream before it can melt. Getting creative with meals. Late Monday evening, I cooked Pad Thai on the gas grill. Even though it was dark and there were some bizarre substitutions going on with that recipe, it turned out amazing.
We shared leftovers with the neighbor’s dog and once he was finished, he dragged the towel I had dried him with under the table and walked circles on it, until it formed an appropriate nest. In no time, he was snoring.
I seem to have a propensity toward living in places where the power ends up being off for long spans of time. Back when we lived in South Charleston, our house was on a hill and we could see into the valley of homes all around us. After a storm or a snow, we would see the power coming back on everywhere but our little circle. We were told we were on the oldest grid. The hardest to repair.
The same was true in Atlanta, where our little neighborhood of mid-century homes often felt forgotten after a storm would pass through and take out the lights.
I might occasionally whine about being too hot or too cold when it happens; might gripe about how many times I try flipping the switch when I walk in a room, even though I’m aware the power is out. But over the years, I’ve wired a few lights and outlets on my own and the anxiety I felt while dealing with that fairly low-voltage electricity was extreme. It put my Arrid Extra Dry to the test. Yet climbing poles in the dark and the wind, dodging fallen trees and broken branches and flopping live wires, working hours on end in sweltering heat or brutal cold, driving into a storm while others are evacuating — that’s not something I could ever do. But linemen do it all the time. I can’t think of many jobs that would be more dangerous.
Don’s brother, Mark, spent his career as a lineman and is now semi-retired, meaning he’s on call at all times to head out into and after storms to help get downed power working again. When we make plans to do something with Mark, we know those plans can change in a moment if he gets the call. Linemen must routinely drop whatever they’re doing to work in the worst of conditions, sometimes even having to spend holidays away from their families so we can celebrate with ours.
Mark has told us about how, when his crew stopped to eat after working all night, they were criticized by people who were still without power; how one lineman had a drink thrown on him by someone who believed he wasn’t working fast enough.
After Monday’s storm knocked out our power, our lives sort of ground to a halt. While the linemen were out there, putting their lives at risk.
They seem to be the forgotten first responders.
For whom we should stop to say thanks.