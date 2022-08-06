Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Don and I recently stopped at one of our favorite thrift stores, not far from our home. I was nosing through clothes while he headed a few rows over to look through some old record albums. On his way there, he spotted a woman struggling to get a small piece of furniture onto her cart. Each time she tried, the cart would roll away.

“Need some help?” Don asked, taking hold of her cart and steadying it while she slid in her find, and then helping her load the rest of the piece.

Stories you might like

Karin Fuller can be reached at karinfuller@gmail.com.

Recommended for you