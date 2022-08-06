Don and I recently stopped at one of our favorite thrift stores, not far from our home. I was nosing through clothes while he headed a few rows over to look through some old record albums. On his way there, he spotted a woman struggling to get a small piece of furniture onto her cart. Each time she tried, the cart would roll away.
“Need some help?” Don asked, taking hold of her cart and steadying it while she slid in her find, and then helping her load the rest of the piece.
The woman was thanking him rather profusely — a bit more than such a simple kindness might warrant — when another woman standing nearby piped in, “The world really needs more gentlemen like you,” she said. “There aren’t many left.”
After, Don told me he had hesitated before offering to help because he feared getting scolded.
“She might’ve thought I was suggesting she wasn’t capable of loading those pieces herself.”
Don had been snapped at before for holding open doors, and once for offering his umbrella to a stranger during a sudden deluge. I was well aware of the type, having recently worked with a snapper — a forever-grumpy middle-aged woman whose life’s mission is shaming those courteous enough to hold open a door or step to the side to allow her first exit from the elevator.
“Chivalry needs to be dead,” she would say as she’d sharpen her sword. She once explained that men who performed such gestures were exuding dominance, subtly showing that the woman wasn’t his equal.
“So, if a woman holds a door open for you, does that say she believes she’s your better?” she was asked.
Regardless of the gender of the kindness performer, I don’t see it as a sign of chauvinism, but a sign of being well-raised; of having been taught to treat others with kindness. Respect.
Although I only witnessed her scold on a single occasion, I could tell her response was honed from repetition — and suspected her recipient might never again risk holding open a door.
Just this past week, I ran inside Kroger to pick up three items. As I headed toward the checkout lane, a man with a fully loaded cart raced in front of me so aggressively that I had to jump backwards to avoid him rolling over my foot.
Maybe chivalry really is on its way out, I thought.
But if it is, it’s having a few great last gasps.
This morning, an email from a different former co-worker arrived in my inbox.
“I was walking in to the building a few steps behind [my previous co-worker]. Her arms were kind of full, but no way was I going to hurry ahead and hold open the door,” he wrote. “But this other man did. I couldn’t hear what she said to him, but OMG. His response was perfect.
“He said, ‘Ma’am, I didn’t hold the door because you’re a woman. I did it because of your age.”