The dresser and its drawers were lined on a tarp in front of our warehouse, each part awaiting its turn under my sander.
It was a perfect day for working outside — cloudless sky, temperatures in the 70s, and just enough of a breeze to carry the smell of chlorine and Coppertone and tinny-sounding country western music from the town pool a half block away.
“Marco!” a voice called.
“Polo!”
When I ran to the store to get more sandpaper, I passed an honest-to-goodness lemonade stand, complete with card table, hand-lettered sign, and kids waving at cars, trying to get them to stop.
Which I did.
The taste of that Kool-Aid paired with the smells and sounds from the pool transported me back to a time ...
...when Mom would take my brother and me to the Nitro pool for swim lessons in early morning water so cold we expected a skim of ice on the top.
...when we’d toss around a Nerf football with a bite taken from it.
...when we’d spend Saturday mornings lying on beanbag chairs, watching one cartoon after another, until the programming switched over to sports.
...when we would try to see how far down the steps we could get before the screen door slammed shut. (Or, if it stuck open, how far we could get before hearing, “Were you born in a barn?”)
...running so hard it seemed there was no breath left; falling onto the grass with a stitch in my side.
...the wind on my face as I rode my Schwinn down Ridenour hill.
...stretching out sideways on my twin bed, walking my bare feet up the cool wall while talking on the phone.
...the smell of bird-pecked apples after they’d been on the ground in the sun a few days outside my bedroom window.
...turning over rocks to find crawdads.
...spending hours designing the ultimate treehouse; scavenging materials to build it.
...playing kickball until it was too dark to see the bases.
...marshmallows turned black and crispy over a fire.
...the taste of hose water.
...disassembling a honeysuckle bloom to get a drop of nectar.
...homemade popsicles and Push-Ups and tiny cups of ice cream with wooden spoons.
...building a dam in the creek.
...tipping the tire swing for the rainwater to pour out.
...laying claim to the back-facing seat in the family station wagon.
...climbing trees and running through sprinklers and Olly Olly Oxen Free.
...howling at the moon.
...hurrying to get home before the streetlights came on.
A year ago, I would have sworn times like those were behind me for good. A thing of the past.
But now I’m living in a place where the kids play outdoors, where the air smells of sunscreen and campfires, and my arms ache from kayaking all day on the lake. A place where people go out of their way to greet their new neighbors and invite them to dinner or church.
Where we gather at a friend’s farm to watch lightning bugs under the stars.
And I can’t help but think the lemonade might be even sweeter this time around.