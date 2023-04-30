It was one of those moments that ended up having a tack shoved through it, pinning it firmly to my memory.
It happened when one of my best friends, Anna, was visiting me at the Teays Valley condo where I lived with my ex, during that colorless, before-Don time in my life. The place was attractive in a hotel sort of way, meaning it was devoid of personality or humor, save for one item.
As Anna was taking in the room, she observed sadly, “I don’t see a single trace of you here.” Then she spotted the obnoxiously large, framed portrait of Kramer, from Seinfeld, that hung above the mantle. “Except for that. That is clearly you.”
It bothered my friend to see me in a place without the kind of quirky trappings she knew I loved.
But back then, I believed the trade-off I had willingly made wasn’t that big of a deal.
Except it was. I was living in another bird’s nest. I may have slipped in a single feather of my own, but I knew it would soon get plucked.
When it was just me again, it took some time before the color came back. There was a little here and a little there, but my life was still rather monochromatic — until Don.
On one of our first dates, we went to a flea market, where I watched Don purchase a ceramic hot dog on a ceramic bun, a vintage underwear advertisement, and attempt to buy red, white, and blue clown shoes.
“Now this man,” I thought, “has potential.”
As a couple, our tastes tend to mirror each other. Upon moving to Atlanta in 2017, while unpacking my boxes, I found he and I owned several identical items. I’m not talking toasters or mixing bowls, but something as bizarre as the same 1970s glass cologne bottle in the shape of a hand, each still half-filled with Mennen.
These days, our taste has become completely intertwined. We’re both drawn toward this odd mix of mid-century and industrial, a few traditional pieces. Vintage advertising.
What others speed up to walk past, we linger to look. Where many are attracted to value or keeping up with the trends, we’re drawn to shape, color, humor, and heft.
Last Sunday, Don and I went to the Pence Springs Flea Market with our friend Stephen Haynes. Don had left us for a minute to run to the restroom, so Stephen and I were shopping slowly so as not to get too far away, when I spotted a truly cool dresser — in desperate need of a refinisher’s help.
“How much?” I asked the seller.
“Ten bucks,” said the man.
I had already paid for the dresser and was looking at something else when I saw Don making a beeline for the piece I’d just bought.
I felt like a matchmaker whose new couple just shared their first kiss.
A short while later, I spotted a teal mid-century couch. Before I could even call it to Don’s attention, I saw him handing the seller a ten-dollar bill.
He looked at me with this big, happy smile.
That image of him has been tacked to my memory wall.
Where it covers another.
Obliterating the time I was willing to shove aside who I was.