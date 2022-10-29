Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

weeds.jpg

A before-and-after comparison of ‘Old Fuzzy,’ a warehouse in Hinton, W.Va., owned by Karin Fuller and her partner, Don. A week spent cleaning up around the old place turned out to be the best vacation ever.

 KARIN FULLER | Courtesy photo

This past summer, I wrote about a week when we traveled from our home in Atlanta to Hinton, West Virginia, to work on the three-story warehouse Don and I purchased last year, a place we dubbed Old Fuzzy because the 110-year-old building was so covered in vines it appeared to have hair.

I wrote about how we used our vacation to give Old Fuzzy his first trim, and how we had such a great time while there that I called it my favorite trip ever.

Stories you might like

Karin Fuller can be reached at karinfuller@gmail.com.

Recommended for you