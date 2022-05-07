I never expected to become a mother again this far into my fifties, and certainly not to a creature some refer to as a “tree rat,” but Mom I am, at least, in Rudy’s eyes.
And for the past two weeks, my very little boy has been concerned about his mamma.
I’ve been sick since returning from my father’s service, where there was hugging and hand shaking and people in close quarters, most not wearing masks. Behaving as if we hadn’t all just been through a pandemic.
The cough came first, and then other symptoms piled on. Despite negatives tests, I’ve had nearly every symptom. I’m mostly recovered, but the cough will not go. It’s nestled down all comfy, deep in my chest, causing me to bark like a seal.
A sound that worries a squirrel.
In the early days of it, I was camped on the couch, remote control grafted to my hand, surrounded by a mountain of tissues, empty Gatorade bottles — and hazelnuts, lovingly tucked into my hair, waistband, and socks.
Hazelnuts are precious to my boy. Nothing says “I love you” in squirrel more than the gift of a nut. After one sleep, I awoke to find eleven. This means he loves me very much.
This also means the furry little … opportunist... had broken into the cabinet where the nuts are stored.
Do you know how many places a squirrel can find to hide five pounds of unguarded hazelnuts? Because Don and I are beginning to get an idea.
Our little boy enjoyed having me home from work those few extra days and kept me company a good bit of the time, his little face shoved into my hand for a rub, or lying upside-down on my chest, so I could best scratch his chin, belly, and pits.
These are actions our squirrel must believe promotes healing in humans.
It was hard to leave Rudy when I returned to the office, and when I came home that first day, he beat the dog to the door to greet me.
I’m sure there are parents who may cringe when they read what I’m about to admit, but there are times Rudy reminds me so much of my daughter when she was small — broken-hearted when I would leave in the morning, overjoyed upon my return. Messes that followed wherever she went.
Two bites out of each thing before it was discarded. Food on my plate forever more appealing that what was on hers.
When my daughter was little, she would be immersed with a toy, then would pop up to find me, come over for a touch, and then return to her play. Rudy does the same thing. Checks in for a bit of affection, then goes back to digging in dirt or listening to Nora Jones or re-hiding nut No. 217 and 144.
Although Rudy is prone to grumbles and mutters, there’s no backtalk from a squirrel. No rolling of the eyes. At bedtime, he comes in for a snuggle, and then heads for his nest.
It’s a different sort of Mother’s Day when your wee one is a squirrel. There are no flowers. No breakfast in bed.
Just a nut tucked under my hair scrunchie. And a half dozen more down my shirt.