For decades, I’ve been collecting quotes, tacking them one atop another on my bulletin board. Digging through the layers can be like trying to read my own memoir, only cryptic, as I sometimes puzzle to recall what was happening in my life that caused a quote to resonate enough to be saved.
“When you forgive, you don’t change the past. You change the future.”
“You can’t start the next chapter if you keep reading the last.”
“This too shall pass. It might pass like a kidney stone, but it will pass.”
Most of the board’s under layers are inspiring, yank-yourself-up-by-the-bootstraps type quotes. They’re motivating, tough. Serious.
“The same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg. It’s about what you’re made of, not the circumstances.”
And, “Mistakes are proof that you’re trying.”
But somewhere in the layers of the last few years, something shifted. I didn’t even notice until a furry office companion bounced off my board, sending a swath of quotes spilling to the ground.
The first scrap of paper I retrieved: “My housekeeping style is best described as, ‘There appears to have been a struggle.’”
The next: “All dogs are therapy dogs. The majority are just freelancing.”
I kept reading, wondering if a pattern might emerge. My insomnia issues seemed to inspire some of my collection, like: “Three out of four voices in my head want to sleep. The other wants to know if penguins have knees.”
And, “To all you people who have lost just one shoe on the side of the highway, please tell me — how did that happen?”
“My mind is like my internet browser: 19 tabs open, three of them are frozen, and I have no idea where the music is coming from.”
But the rest of the quotes were so random I have no clue what I might have been looking for when I stumbled across them.
“People who say, ‘Go big or go home,’ seriously underestimate my willingness to go home. It is literally my only goal.”
“When I ask for directions, please don’t use words like, ‘east.’”
“Every time you get dressed, remember: If you die, that’s your ghost outfit forever.”
“Did you know if you press your right ear firmly against a complete stranger’s back, you can hear them say, ‘What the heck are you doing?’”
“I’m so glad I learned about parallelograms instead of how to do taxes. It’s really handy every parallelogram season.”
“I have come to the conclusion that buying craft supplies and actually using them are two separate hobbies.”
“I buy my guns from a guy named T-Rex. He’s a small arms dealer.”
“You know that moment when you close a cupboard and hear something fall? That’s the sound of someone else’s problem.”
“Do you ever feel like your body’s Check Engine light has been on and you’re still driving it like, ‘Nah, it’ll be fine?’”
“Why buy it for $7 when you can make it yourself for just $92 in craft supplies.”
“An apple a day keeps anyone away if you throw it hard enough.”
I like what it suggests about my life these days that the morsels I’m saving now are so random and silly.
“My life might always be a roller coaster. But it’s my choice whether to scream or enjoy the heck out of the ride.”