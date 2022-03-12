When I was in my early teens, our family’s old German shepherd, Bonnie Bell von Groaner, reached the point where our parents were talking about having her put to sleep. Bonnie’s hips and back had given out, she was severely diabetic, and an accidental overdose of cortisone had damaged her heart and kidneys. She had become incontinent; couldn’t stand without help. Her eyes were rheumy; teeth worn to nubs.
The groaning that had earned Bonnie, as a pup, the addition onto to her name had stopped being funny and was instead sad. Hard to hear.
Yet I begged our parents not to do it.
“She has no quality of life left,” I remember Dad saying. “Why would you want someone you love to keep living if it only means that they suffer?”
Bonnie ended up passing on her own, without veterinary assistance, but not without a good bit more suffering and indignities there at the end. Although I was still just a kid, the experience changed me. The memory stuck with me.
It came back for a visit this past week, after Dad was admitted to the hospital again.
Before anyone is tempted to race to their computer to lecture me on comparing my father and this long-ago dog, hear me out. I’m simply sharing the sort of thoughts that have been running through my head through this time.
For the past few years, my folks have lived with my brother Kurt and his wife at their home in Kent, Ohio. The move was prompted after a fall that left Dad diminished, in need of extensive physical therapy, and made it too dangerous for them to continue living at their beloved but remote Red House home.
At 86 and 88, our folks are now rather frail. Every few months, Dad will land in the hospital. He will rally, then fail. Rally, then fail. Each hospitalization leaving less of him than before.
I love my dad. He might have been tough and challenging and argumentative, but he left work at work and was with us — fully with us — when at home. From Dad, we learned there was no “letting” us win. The world wouldn’t let us, why should he? So, if we managed to defeat him at Candyland or chess or a footrace, we knew it was a genuine victory, one to be celebrated ad nauseum. Our prankster father would crack hardboiled eggs on our foreheads (which I still find oddly funny) and interrupt our showers with deliberately timed flushes, but he would also awaken us from deep sleeps for a chance to appreciate a sunrise with him or go on an early morning walk in the woods.
Many of the small things I appreciate came from him pointing them out. If a writing spider chose our window to web, we would sit with him to watch. He took nothing from nature for granted; saw it as the art of God. The outdoors was his church, and he worshipped there often.
In an entirely different sort of way, he also worshipped our mom. Theirs has been a remarkable marriage. They flirt with each other even now. They pick and they tease and even occasionally bicker, in a lighthearted way. One without the other seems wrong.
“I keep catching myself talking to Rolf,” Mom said over dinner. “I have to keep reminding myself he’s not here.”
Today, his doctors told us he’s not strong enough to survive the surgery he needs to survive; that our only option is to make him as comfortable as possible as we wait for the inevitable sepsis to set in, if his heart doesn’t stop first on its own.
He seemed relieved to be delivered such news; said he wishes he could be put to sleep, like a dog.
Dad says he’s tired. Says he’s done everything he ever wanted to do. That he’s ready to go.
That wise and wonderful man once asked me, “Why would you want someone you love to keep living if it only means that they suffer?”
Seems like that should be an easy question to answer.
It’s not.