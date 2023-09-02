In July, our squirrel decided it was time to set out on his own.
Rudy had left us before for days at a time, but he always returned. This time, he hasn’t.
Not even a postcard or text.
After a few weeks, we put away his toys and dismantled some nests and began tossing the stashed nuts we keep finding outside, for other squirrels to enjoy.
And then on Saturday, we learned of a friend of a friend who is attempting to raise two little ones.
It might seem surprising that Don and I didn’t scramble at the chance to be squirrel parents again. Raising Rudy was weird and wonderful and fun. It was, without a doubt, one of the greatest experiences of my life. But neither of us is ready to go there again just yet, so we packed up all the squirrel formula and specialty foods for the friend of our friend.
And brought home a different baby instead.
As I’m typing these words, I’m watching a skinny, gray kitten butt, tail straight up in the air, sashaying away from where I’m sitting to whap at a ball of aluminum foil. There are toys scattered everywhere, but for now, the aluminum rules.
I’ve long had a soft spot for ferals and rescues. When my parents still lived in Putnam County, West Virginia, they cared for a feral cat colony that started with a single stray and her two kittens. Although we captured and fixed the momma, the babies were too wild and wily. In no time, those two became ten. And then twenty.
The group that helped fund the fixing required the ferals be re-released where they were trapped, but the now-fixed cats kept going into the traps while the those with intact reproductive gear continued churning out kittens. It was like trying to empty the ocean with a teaspoon.
My parents loved those cats and fed them constantly, to the point where one vet questioned whether they were truly feral as he’d never seen obese wild felines before. But wild they were. Wild and chunky and prolific.
Eventually, my parents had to move in with my brother in Ohio, leaving behind this huge colony of cats that were neither hunters nor pets. People advised us to abandon the colony, insisting they would eventually disperse on their own, but we knew they would just descend on those who lived nearby, several of whom hated cats. It wasn’t fair to the neighbors nor to the cats.
We were blessed to have help from a couple of our fellow Nitro High graduates, Kathy Jordan and Karen Kail, who managed to find homes and farms for dozens of cats through their Passion for Purrs program. I don’t know how they did it, but they were tenacious. I will never forget what they did to help.
The Hinton, West Virginia area has a similar operation — Riverside Kitten Rescue, which is a foster care program for wild-born kittens operated by Krystle and Jeff Adkins. The couple makes certain these kittens are healthy, fixed, flea-free, and thoroughly socialized prior to being adopted or transported to other nonprofit rescues.
Krystle and Jeff were two of the first people we met in Hinton, and in the time we’ve known them, we’ve seen how committed they are to helping find homes for these kittens.
Don and I agreed that if we were going to bring home another animal, it would be through them.
And now we have.
We were struggling to come up with a name, but my friend, Diane Tarantini, might have suggested the winner.
It not only works in my love for the Cedar Lakes part of our state, but also encompasses Don’s love for the classic science fiction film, “Alien.”
So, we’re calling her Ripley.
Believe it or not.