A few emailers have asked how Rudy, our squirrel, is adjusting to life in the old warehouse we are rehabbing, since I’ve barely mentioned him lately.
I’d say he’s like a kid being allowed to live on-site at Disney. With playmates who are available even more than before.
Since moving to Hinton in late December, I find myself spending large chunks of the day loudly pretending I can’t find Rudy, even though his hiding skills rival those of a toddler. Rudy is small enough to have dozens — if not hundreds — of potential hiding spots, yet leans toward those that hardly hide a handful of hair.
“Where’s that squirrel?” I’ll call out, over and over again. From the corner of my eye, I’ll see him scrunch down behind a dangling power cord or bottle of Windex, ears flattened as if that will make him even harder to spot.
“Where’s Rudy?” I’ll say again. Sometimes I’ll see him winding his butt, preparing to launch. Other times, he’ll genuinely catch me off guard, banking off my ankle or leg and then taking off, ducking first under a coffee table, then a work bench, then a dolly, as he races to reach the ladder that takes him to home base.
If I’m too far behind, he’ll pause so I can catch up, sympathetic squirrel that he is. Sometimes he’ll even gently hand me back the nut he’s stolen so I can throw it again.
This is not how I anticipated life would be at age 58, playing fetch with a squirrel.
I highly recommend it.
I expect Rudy would, too.
We still sometimes feel guilty about Rudy being indoors, but he was given the choice to leave and came back; has shown no interest in leaving again. Perhaps he’s heard how, in the wild, the average lifespan for squirrels is around a year; while in captivity, it’s up to 20.
Our little buddy is almost 3 now. He would not have lasted long in the wild. Along with only having one eye, he views all cats, dogs, and humans as friends — friends he occasionally wants to taste, but friends nonetheless. And there aren’t only hawks in Hinton, but a few eagles as well.
When we moved into the warehouse, Rudy initially stayed with Don and me in the little offices we converted into an apartment. We allowed him to run loose on the main floor, and he soon laid claim to the highest place — a giant, old walk-in cooler (referred to above as home base). The cooler’s top is about 9 feet from the ground, with a few more feet above it. Once we leaned a ladder to its side, it became highly desirable real estate to our squirrel.
So, we watched as our boy made trip after trip, carrying pillow stuffing and dish towels and rags — basically anything soft and momentarily unattended— to his newly claimed domain. He’s not spent a single night with us since, although he does come to visit.
Scratching lightly at our door.
Asking us to come out and play.