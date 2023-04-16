It used to be that every Sunday evening, waves of anxiety would wash over me because I so dreaded Mondays — and dreaded nearly as much the four days that would follow. I was essentially living for just two days a week, then allowing half of one precious day to be tainted with apprehension.
There’s a term for this anxiety — the “Sunday scaries.” According to the job site, Monster, approximately 76% of working Americans experience anticipatory anxiety on Sunday nights.
It wasn’t until recently that I realized I left those scaries behind in Atlanta. Have not experienced them since returning to West Virginia.
This afternoon, I was sitting outside on the front porch/loading dock of the old warehouse Don and I are rehabbing, working a freelance job on my laptop while Don was overhead on a ladder, prying old tin siding from the front of the building.
Every paragraph or two, I would stop to hand him a tool or pry off a few chunks of my own, not because he needed me to, but because there’s this irresistibly satisfying sound the old nails make as they’re forced to let loose of the wood; this great “thwack” and wobble of another long piece of tin striking the ground.
We have been slowly disassembling this part of our warehouse — the only wooden part of an otherwise concrete and brick building. The main structure was built in the late 1800s, with this section added much later and, we suspect, without benefit of an engineer.
At some point in perhaps the past decade or two, this wooden part of the building decided it wanted to strike out on its own and has been trying to leave. We’re trying to help.
We started by removing the baseboards and trim, and then the windows, plaster, and lathe. Now that the weather is warmer, we moved outside and took down the old wood siding and are working on removing the faux brick tin underneath. The very last part of the walls we’re uncovering is made from gorgeous old wood that seems as solid as the day it was cut, with much of it being oak and wormy chestnut. We’re saving every board.
As the day was beginning its slide into evening, the sound of kids playing basketball on the city court drifted over. A hopeful male pigeon danced circles around an unimpressed female on the street. Another cooed overhead.
A neighbor, Scott, pulled up in his pretty old truck and asked if we might want a washer and dryer. Although technically, we need running water first, we quickly said yes, as our set is still in Atlanta. We followed Scott back to his house, where he showed us the space he wanted to free up in his basement for welding equipment, so I ended up with several chairs and end tables to refinish as well. The day just kept getting better.
Not a Sunday scary in sight.
A few hours later, another neighbor, also named Scott, walked over and joined us at the fire pit, where we were taking sweet revenge on some briars and incinerating some vines. It was an ideal night for a fire. Chilly enough to enjoy standing close to the flames. Perfectly clear sky, full of stars. The sound of the New River breaking like waves on the other side of the tracks.
My hair still smells of woodsmoke.
For the past several years, it felt as if I was walking in shoes that weren’t mine. They didn’t necessarily hurt but weren’t comfortable either. I would kick them off the first moment I could.
But this pair I put on in their place a few months back — I was born to wear these.
I could sleep in these shoes.
And even though it’s Sunday, I’m completely at peace.