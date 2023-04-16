Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It used to be that every Sunday evening, waves of anxiety would wash over me because I so dreaded Mondays — and dreaded nearly as much the four days that would follow. I was essentially living for just two days a week, then allowing half of one precious day to be tainted with apprehension.

There’s a term for this anxiety — the “Sunday scaries.” According to the job site, Monster, approximately 76% of working Americans experience anticipatory anxiety on Sunday nights.

Karin Fuller can be reached at karinfuller@gmail.com.

