It wasn’t something I had forgotten, but something I had no cause to recall, until Don and I were relaxing on the couch, watching a YouTube video about people who experienced sleep paralysis, which are episodes where the person awakens, is aware of their surroundings but cannot speak or move. Many of the subjects hear or see things that aren’t there, making the episodes even more frightening.
“That happened to me once,” I told Don. “At least, I think that’s what happened.”
I was in my early 30s at the time; my daughter an infant. She and I were home alone while her dad was away for work. After an uneventful evening, I put her to bed and then went to my own room, soon falling asleep. I awakened a few hours later to find a man standing in my bedroom doorway. I could make out no features, only his silhouette. I was terrified yet could not move.
In a flash, the featureless man had his hands around my throat and was squeezing. I was powerless to fight, not even a little.
And then I awakened, gasping for air.
Heart racing, I jumped out of bed, grabbed a knife, and did a search of the house. I found nothing. The windows were all locked; the doors dead bolted.
It was just a dream, I told myself. Just a very real dream.
But when I stopped in the bathroom and glanced in the mirror, I saw red finger marks around my neck.
I put my hands up to the marks to see if they were the same size. The marks were a bit larger, but not enough to feel certain I hadn’t caused them myself.
But had I? I honestly have no idea. To this day, I can still see that man’s silhouette so clearly that if I could draw, I could draw it.
For many of those who experience sleep paralysis, it happens again and again. For me, it was only that once. If that’s what it was.
There are other times I both wish I could live over and am glad I cannot. It would be nice to have another chance to know what actually happened versus the lifetime of what-the-hecks that I carry around.
I recall the summer evening when my daughter was five or six and she and I were home alone again, this time in our basement. She had been playing happily when she suddenly froze and tilted her head. Our dog, Furry Murry, was with us and not at all alarmed, but that slow, sweet boy probably wouldn’t have known to show fear had a flaming man with knives for hands been racing our way.
Trembling, Celeste wrapped herself around my leg and said, “Ho Ho is upstairs.”
“Ho Ho won’t be coming for months,” I told my girl, who had been so frightened of Santa that her letters to Kringle included a request for gifts to be left on the porch.
“He’s by the chimney,” she said.
She and I were standing one floor down and on the complete opposite end of the house from the fireplace, but there was something about how she said what she did that prompted me to grab her and the dog and head out the door, to our neighbors. When our neighbor returned from checking our house, he reported that my back door had been hanging open and there were large muddy prints on my carpet, right up to the fireplace, where “Ho Ho” may have been when the sound of us fleeing the house scared him off.
She couldn’t have known, yet she had.
If I heard someone else tell stories like these, I might think they were a half bubble off plumb, but the older I become, the less shy I am about sharing such things. Now, myriad experiences are tumbling about in my brain, trying to dust themselves off and rush to the front and get written about.