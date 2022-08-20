Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

“Thank heaven, for lee-tle gurls. Without them what would lee-tle boys do?” Don sings in an exaggerated French accent — for probably the tenth time already today.

My mom joins in from her spot at the head of our table.

Stories you might like

Karin Fuller can be reached at karinfuller@gmail.com.

Recommended for you