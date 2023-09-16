“Thank you very mulch. Thank you very mulch. It’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for me.”
Those aren’t typos. That’s how the lyrics have been playing in my head for the past several days, after a bizarre mulch-related experience turned into a super-cool gift.
I have a part-time job two days a week and the second Saturday of each month. This last second Saturday happened to fall on my birthday, but I didn’t mind. I really like the place and believe in the cause, and it’s the perfect mix of physical labor and creativity to keep me content.
On the days we aren’t open, the grounds are locked behind a high fence, and on one of those closed days, several giant mounds of mulch were left to the side of our drive. Since this hadn’t been ordered, we assumed it was dumped, as our area recently experienced a severe storm that left many downed trees. Storm clean-up resulted in an overabundance of mulch, enough that having gobs of it dumped by a drive wasn’t surprising — but it wasn’t needed or welcome, so we posted notices on social media saying free much was available to anyone who wanted to come and get it.
So, last Saturday, I was working alone when our friends, Kevin and Lauren, pulled up in their truck to get some mulch. I walked out and was chatting with them when my husband Don arrived, bringing my birthday lunch. We were all talking at Kevin’s truck when another vehicle pulled in and parked next to the pile. A tall man got out and began walking aggressively toward us, wanting to know who worked there. When I said it was me, he got right up into my face and started barking, saying I had no right to give away his mulch; that I was allowing people to steal from him.
I explained it was left on our property, that no one told us it was there by mistake, and that we’d had no comments on our public posts about the mulch being free for the taking. None of this mattered. The man was red-faced angry and continued his accusatory barking. When Don attempted to step in, the man pointed a finger at him and said, “I don’t want to hear a word from you. This doesn’t involve you.”
At which point Don puffed up and said, “It absolutely involves me. That’s my wife you’re yelling at.”
Don is every bit as conflict avoidant as I am. We’re quiet, peaceful people. In the 40-some years I’ve known Don, I’ve never seen this other side of him. Without hesitation, he stepped between the man and me, and just when it seemed certain it was about to get physical, Kevin inserted himself between them and said, with his fabulous British accent, “I believe I’m just going to stand here a moment.”
Kevin’s action broke the intensity just enough for the situation to calm. The man realized he was behaving poorly and ended up apologizing so sincerely and effusively that I feel a bit mean sharing this somewhat anonymized story in public, but I am because I can’t stop replaying the incident in my head.
Don’s willingness to fight for me.
There was a time many years back when I was presiding over a meeting of somewhere between 75-100 people. I have a deep fear of public speaking, but this was for a different cause I believed in, so there I was, facing this large crowd where a small cluster of men began to passionately voice their opposition to actions that had been taken.
“Passionately” is perhaps the wrong word. “Obscenely opposed” is a better descriptive, as the words and name-calling aimed my way grew increasingly vicious and vile. Yet none from my side stood to defend me — not even the one I believed was my partner. Something in me died that day. Things were never the same. I began to devalue myself; deciding I must not be worth defending.
It wasn’t the only time a man stood aside and allowed me or my daughter to be treated poorly, without stepping up. I don’t need someone to fight my battles for me, but I do feel they should at least offer to join my army without being drafted.
Don said he didn’t protect me because he sees me as weak or unable to defend myself, but because he sees me as important.
It was a gift I didn’t even know I needed.
So, thank you very mulch. Thank you very mulch. It’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for me.