So, um, Don and I--we kind of bought a warehouse.
When people our age act impulsively, they generally end up with a convertible, a timeshare or his and hers Harleys. How much easier our lives could be if we rode in that lane. Instead, we saw a vine-covered, windowless, 110+ year old warehouse in Hinton, West Virginia, and thought, “Why the heck not?”
Those who aren’t questioning our sanity might be questioning our funding, but the asking price was less than the average new car, and since we have less than five years left to pay on our house, we had low interest equity available.
It was strange how this new development in our lives came to be.
Don shares a camp on the New River in Hinton with his brother Mark and sister LeeAnn. Their father, Lee Patton, originally purchased the little fishing camp back in 1996.
Lee grew up in Hinton and their family’s roots are deep there. He met his late wife, Betty, at Hinton High, and though they eventually settled down at Lake Chaweva in Cross Lanes, they never quite let go of Hinton, and neither did their children, with Mark eventually moving to nearby Pipestem and LeeAnn planning to retire in that area, too.
Every chance we get, we head that direction. This past spring, my friend Diane Tarantini and I met at the camp for a girl’s weekend. While out exploring the town, we spotted the old warehouse with a faded For Sale sign. Something about that place stuck with me and when Don and I returned to Hinton in August, I took him to see it.
Later, when at the nearby Grandma’s House antiques, we asked the store’s owner, Margie Temple, if she knew anything about the warehouse. She not only knew the property, but also its owner, Terry McIntyre. Not a half hour later, Terry was giving us a casual tour. Even though Don and I weren’t in the market to buy anything, especially a warehouse, we needed to see it.
The three-story brick and concrete building is narrow but long, with many of its windows having been blocked up over the years; those that weren’t have been broken. The main floor had a few offices along with a large cooler, as the warehouse had once been a beer distributor. Terry had been using it for storage, and we tried not to let ourselves be distracted by his cool old stuff, as his taste in antiques aligns near exactly with ours.
We thanked him for showing it to us and left, yet the building haunted us so much that a few days later, we called, asking to see it again.
That same weekend, I posted a video on Facebook of the river behind our camp, and two of my old Charleston friends—who don’t know each other—messaged me, minutes apart, asking, “Are you in Hinton? So are we!” Turns out both had purchased property in that same area the previous year. Hinton’s population is only 2,785, yet a couple of my favorite people just happened to buy property there.
For a girl who has been feeling as homesick as me, this was big. I long to be amongst friends I have a history with; to be part of a community again; to run to the store and bump into people I know; to be able to say, “the old Baylor building” and folks know where it is, without having to list other landmarks. I’m a country girl in the city. A fish far from her water.
Yet it’s likely I’ll remain out of my water a while longer since retirement is still some years away.
A few days after returning to Atlanta, we told Terry we were interested, but wanted to get a structural engineer to look at the building.
I had no clue how to find the right engineer, so I said a little prayer—and landed the absolute perfect person for the job, Jennifer Casey of Ravenswood. Not only was Jennifer familiar with construction techniques and issues of buildings that age, but she and her husband had rehabbed a few old warehouses of their own.
During her inspection, Jennifer told us the warehouse was built like a castle, with the bottom floor walls four bricks thick, then three bricks, then two. “You could park a semi on the roof,” she said. At one point, while she was looking it over, she stopped for a long moment and then said, “Oh, yeah. You all have got to buy this place.”
So we did.
We just aren’t sure what we’re going to do with it.
We’ve been calling it the Fuzzy Warehouse in part because all the vines make it look a bit hairy, but also because we’re so fuzzy on what it will be. We’re talking about making it into an Airbnb, since it’s only a few miles from Bluestone Lake and Sandstone Falls and just down the block from the Amtrack station. And we’re talking about making part of it into a wedding venue, as warehouse weddings have apparently become very trendy. We’re talking about making it into some sort of business, or businesses, and talking (a lot) about living there ourselves when we retire.
We’re fuzzy on the future of this place we semi-impulsively purchased yet have complete faith the reason for it will come. But we’re open to suggestions, especially regarding to how to finance this dream.