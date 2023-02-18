While having lunch with a new friend, she mentioned her daughters were recently given a rabbit.
The family had experience with goats and horses and chickens and dogs, but never a rabbit. They weren’t sure what to expect.
“She’s just a little thing,” said my friend, “but she’s already chasing after our dogs.”
Even more surprising, the dogs — pit bull mixes — run from the bunny.
“I think it’s her confidence,” she said. “She goes after them so ferociously that they run, but I swear they’re smiling the whole time.”
The family’s dogs, both gentle females, often nap with the rabbit, and one dog will occasionally thwap her paw over the bunny and hold it down for a grooming, so for them to run from her seems like part of a game.
I told her how, when my daughter was in middle school, we had a few rabbits, along with three dogs, two cats, and a couple of rats. The rabbits were, far and away, the most aggressive of our lot, routinely chasing the other creatures and slap-shoving them around when aggravated.
One of our rabbits seemed to remain in a state of perpetual disgruntlement.
“They might appear quiet and docile,” I told her, “But that’s not always the case.”
I then attempted to recount a story I read years back and once shared in a column, but while telling it, realized I was badly botching the tale, so have looked it up to get my facts straight.
According to “The Book of General Ignorance,” rabbits were responsible for Napoleon’s most humiliating defeat.
In 1807, Napoleon was in high spirits, having signed a landmark treaty between France, Russia and Prussia. To celebrate, he suggested the Imperial Court enjoy an afternoon of shooting rabbits.
The Imperial hunting party was large enough that it could have been mistaken for a regiment, and Napoleon entrusted the arrangements to his chief-of-staff, Alexandre Berthier. Berthier was an energetic, detail-oriented person, one who normally managed the emperor’s affairs flawlessly. Not wanting to leave anything to chance and fearing nature might fail to provide the hunting party with enough adorable little targets, Berthier “bought hundreds of rabbits to ensure the Imperial Court had plenty of game to keep them occupied.”
And so, on the designated day, the hunting party, led by Emperor Napoleon, arrived at the appointed place, escorted by Guardsmen, Equerries, and various others of his household, and followed by a host of kings, marshals, barons, generals, counts, and lesser folk.
But then, when the gamekeepers released the quarry, rather than flee in all directions, the rabbits — hundreds of rabbits — made straight for Napoleon.
It turns out Berthier had purchased tame rabbits, not wild. And those tame rabbits mistakenly believed that instead of being hunted and killed, they were about to be fed.
“Rather than fleeing for their life,” the book continues, “they spotted a tiny man in a big hat and mistook him for their keeper, who they happily thought was bringing them food. The hungry rabbits stormed toward Napoleon at their top speed of 35 mph.”
Unable to stop the stampeding rabbits, Napoleon had no choice but to run, beating off the hungry hares with his bare hands as he fled.
“The rabbits did not relent and drove the emperor back to his carriage, while his underlings thrashed vainly at the rabbits with horsewhips. The Emperor of France sped off in his coach, comprehensively beaten and shamed.”
So apparently, the aggressiveness of rabbits is nothing new.
And if it weren’t for Waterloo, Napoleon might’ve gone down in history as the first man to be embarrassed when his hare line didn’t recede.