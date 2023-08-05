I have a problem with pigeons.
The problem is that I like them.
The difficulty comes from pigeons being clever and opportunistic. They recognize there’s a pet vacancy here (left by our currently missing-in-action squirrel, Rudy), and they are clamoring to fill that void. They see the soft touch for handouts that I am; my inability to say no to pleading little eyes, regardless how beady and red-rimmed and blank those little eyes might be.
Originally, I wasn’t feeding pigeons but sputzies — a crew of ordinary brown birds that kept hanging out in front of our warehouse that we are remodeling in Hinton, West Virginia. So, I began giving them seeds. A couple pigeons soon joined them, and then a few more. There are now about 40 regulars who come twice a day, gathering high atop the old Hinton Hardwoods building across the street from our place.
Waiting for their dinner bell.
The dinner bell was an accidental addition — but, oh, the possibilities for mischief this discovery has created!
A few weeks ago, we were expecting guests but didn’t know when they might arrive. Since we were working far from the door and doubted our guests would simply walk in, we placed a counter bell from an old hotel on a stool outside our door so they could whap it a few times and we’d know they were there.
Over the days since then, shortly before putting out another ration of seed, I tap that little bell several times. This has begun to create something of a Pavlov’s pigeons effect. A few ding-dings and my fine feathered friends start swooping down from all over, so excited about their free meal they completely forget to fear humans as they rapidly descend en masse.
This is fun for me. I enjoy birds of all kinds and love having them land all around me.
But it is even more fun for me when unsuspecting visitors ring that oddly alluring little bell, unaware they’re about to live-experience a scene from Hitchcock’s “The Birds.”
Before anyone rushes to their computer to scold me about disease and creating a nuisance and that sort of thing, I’ve done my research and am convinced pigeons have been unjustly dealt their bad reputation. After a bird-hating hack dubbed them “flying rats” and the moniker stuck, the animosity toward pigeons has grown — much like it has for those named Karen. Perhaps that’s why I feel such compassion.
There is actually much to admire about pigeons. For instance, pigeons mate for life — something few humans can manage. And both male and female pigeons will care for their offspring, unlike many birds (and some people).
Not only can pigeons fly at a sustained speed of 60 mph, but many can also differentiate among humans. Sometimes, when I go for a walk in my neighborhood, a small cluster of pigeons will follow along, landing in the street in front of me over and over again, apparently believing my pockets produce seed and I’m capable of feeding them wherever I go.
The idea that pigeons carry disease has, at times, caused officials to call for their extermination. However, according to Colin Jerolmack’s paper on “How Pigeons Became Rats: The Cultural-Spatial Logic of Problem Animals,” neither the New York Department of Health nor the CDC could confirm cases of people getting sick from casual interactions with the birds.
Epidemiologists at the CDC told Jerolmack, “People and pigeons rarely interact in ways in which the birds could make us sick.”
The problem with pigeons seems to be the way most people view them — as pests. Not as pets.
Most mornings, Don and I take our coffee out to the porch, ding the bell a few times, spill some seed on the ground, and then sit and watch our small flock of city chickens enjoying their scratch.
Once they’ve scoured the ground, a single black pigeon we call Oliver will fly onto the porch, walk directly to my feet, and stand, looking up.
“Please, ma’am,” he seems to be saying. “I want some more.”
That’s the problem with pigeons.
They’re clever. Opportunistic.
And willing to exploit a writer’s love for Charles Dickens.