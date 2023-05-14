Most every night of my childhood, my mom would come into my room to say goodnight. And on many of those nights, she would plop down at the foot of my bed, and we’d talk.
It was so easy to talk to her.
Now, not so much. At 89, Mom’s hearing is poor, even with the assistance of her hearing aid. Talking with her on the phone is especially difficult, as even a short conversation can leave me hoarse from yelling and her feeling confused about what she tried fiercely to hear yet couldn’t, catching little more than a word here and there.
My own daughter now lives in Statesville, North Carolina, where she works the night shift, so talking with her is an entirely different sort of difficult than with Mom. Celeste is often sleeping when I am working or working when I am sleeping. Texting enables us to spread conversations over the hours each is available, but it isn’t the same as when she’d bop through the door and come find me.
I’m in this odd stage of mothering, of still having both one and the other, yet less of each than I’d like, plus I don’t feel as much like a mom as before, even though I’m technically still mom-ing a squirrel.
But our little Rudy has become independent, having moved his collection of nests as far from his dad and me as he could manage without leaving the building. He still visits often; still stands in front of the open fridge, assessing the contents, until one of us yells. Plays his music too loudly. Sleeps half the day. But still comes in for regular snuggles, so we put up with the rest.
I always believed I would have a passel of kids, but it wasn’t to be. At age 38, I knew there would be no more babies. I tried to make peace with that realization, as attempting to have more had come at such a high price.
People often talk about how much work it is to be a parent, but aside from having to pack lunches for a picky eater, I loved most every minute. I’m not a confident person, yet in that arena, I was. I could mom with the best of ‘em.
Closing the door to that part of life wasn’t easy. As I watched friends with little (and not-so-little) ones, I felt twinges of envy.
Even 20 years later, those twinges have not gone away.
A long-time acquaintance has been writing for the past several years about her experiences as a foster parent. Near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, she took in a preteen who was only supposed to be with her a single day but has never left. They are such a perfect match —the quirky, interesting kid the mom always longed for; the flexible and equally quirky mom that kid needed.
I admire what she has done; how she’s created a family through non-traditional means.
The warehouse-home where Don and I now live has a long way to go before it would be considered suitable for us to follow her lead with a foster or three, but that is where we both hope to eventually go.
In the meantime, I’m fighting to trample my worries that by the time we get to that place, we’ll have gotten too old. That any kids we take in might have to yell themselves hoarse.
But whatever is going to happen will happen, whether I worry or not.
And since there are more than three decades between Mom’s age now and mine, there’s a chance all my mom-ing’s not done.