When a woman my age drives a truck my truck’s age, people tend to make assumptions that she knows a thing or two about vehicles.
What this woman knows is her mechanic. She knows him rather well at this point. Knows his nicknames and those of his workers. Knows his preference for light cream in his coffee and cookies without raisins and the names of his kids. Whose Christmases have likely been beefier since I purchased my truck.
It’s something of a one-sided relationship, as to him, my name isn’t even Karin. It’s ’86 F-150. But when he says it, his face lights up and his pupils are replaced by dollar signs accompanied by cash register sound effects.
Some people like to live in their money pits. I prefer to drive mine.
Early on, I made the mistake of anthropomorphizing my truck, so rather than viewing repairs as something you begrudgingly do until it makes more sense to sell the vehicle, I view it as extending life support for a cherished family member.
Not long ago, my truck had been suffering random breakdowns. It seemed an attention seeking gesture, as it tended not to happen on quiet side streets but only in the middle of busy intersections. It would be running just fine and then … passed out cold.
My mechanic was baffled, as he could find nothing amiss. He tweaked and replaced and adjusted and it would be soon running smoothly, but a week or two later, I would have another opportunity to meet more friendly motorists as I directed them around my beloved boulder that had suddenly appeared in the midst of their once-flowing stream.
After enjoying a long spell of the truck running great, it recently died at the foot of our hill, at (but for once, not in) one of the busiest intersections in our part of town. I called for a tow and then called Don, who came and waited with me for AAA to arrive.
A few hours later, I called my mechanic, steadying myself to hear his diagnosis.
“I don’t quite know how to tell you this,” he said, and then allowed the longest of pauses. “But there wasn’t sufficient petrol in the reservoir.”
Yes. I had run out of gas.
So accustomed was I to my truck’s many breakdowns that I had failed to even consider its tank might be dry.
Along with the old truck, we have a little 2016 Chevy Sonic, which is far more reliable and better on gas. Unfortunately, it’s reaching the age where one thing after another has begun to start going wrong. As I was driving to work recently, an unfamiliar light on my dashboard drew my attention.
I called Don and described it.
“Any idea what that might mean?” I asked.
“Not a clue,” he said. “But you should probably go ahead and take it in.”
So accustomed are we to waving the white flag to summon the mechanic that I nearly did what Don advised, but since the insufficient petrol incident was still relatively fresh, I snapped a picture of the warning light (I am missing my car’s manual) to later look up online.
Where I learned the light meant the car’s cruise control was turned on.
Not being mechanically savvy is nothing new. A few years back, I got in my car and turned the key.
Click.
I tried it several more times. Nothing.
A neighbor saw me struggling and came over to help, and then another. Before long, I had four men peering under the hood. They checked all the hoses, the gas, and a few other things, but none of their tricks worked. Since my car was parked flush with a fence, they finally decided to roll my car into the street so they could try jumping the battery.
They had me climb behind the wheel.
“Put it in neutral,” one of the men said.
But I couldn’t.
Because I had left the car in Drive when I turned it off.