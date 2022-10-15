It’s always hard when my daughter drives away from our house to head back to hers, four hours away. But this last time, it was even harder, since she wasn’t alone in the car.
Shortly before Celeste turned 18, some of her friends took on a pup when they had no business having a dog. Their landlord prohibited pets, and their solution was to never let the dog outdoors, so it wouldn’t risk being seen. Celeste rectified the situation by confiscating the dog. She promised me she wasn’t attempting to keep him; that she would just have him until she could find a more suitable home for the long-legged, sweet-natured, shepherd-mix pup.
She fell hard for that dog, and he fell equally hard for my girl.
But Mom here is no fool. She knows a negotiating tool even when one comes trotting up with a drool-covered squeaky toy clamped in his mouth. I never even had to sit down at the negotiating table. Celeste began tossing down bargaining chips left and right. It wasn’t until she offered to break up with her every-parent’s-nightmare-of-a-boyfriend that I told her she had a deal.
Can I just say, in all honesty, that the Manhattan Island Purchase — allegedly sold to the Dutch for $24 in beads and trinkets — wasn’t anywhere near the bargain as the one struck that day. My girl kept to her word, dumped the guy, and kept the dog.
About a year after getting the dog, Ash, we took in a cat that was maybe a day or two old. My father had found her on his back porch, not far from the body of its feral mother. The kitten was so new her eyes weren’t yet open. Nursing from a bottle required more energy than she could muster, so Celeste, my roommate and I took turns feeding her with an eye dropper instead.
She seemed so near death that every time I opened the box to feed her, I expected to find she’d stopped breathing. But she hung in there and grew to be a sassy, gray-striped cat named Bug.
When Bug was old enough, she was adopted by a young man in our neighborhood, who later posted such alarming pictures on social media that Celeste stomped down to his apartment and repossessed the kitten. Bug has been with us ever since and became deeply bonded with Ash.
Celeste, Ash, and Bug were inseparable for the next year or so, until she moved to Morgantown, to an apartment that wouldn’t allow pets, while I moved to Atlanta to a place that did.
Don and I have always accepted that even though Ash was with us, he was still technically Celeste’s dog — he loves her more than anyone else — but we were happy to have him. He’s the most well-behaved dog we have ever known. You could place a steak beside Ash, and he wouldn’t take a bite until you said it was OK. He never gets in the trash or chews up his toys, and even though his greatest outdoor joy is chasing squirrels, he has never made a move on the one who lived under his roof.
When Celeste moved in with us, Ash, Bug and my girl were all together again for a few years, until she got a job in North Carolina and moved in with a friend there who already had the maximum number of pets the lease allowed.
When her lease was up, she found a place of her own with a big, fenced-in yard and a landlord OK with her having pets.
Down she came last weekend to get them. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t try selling her on the idea of adopting a kitten and pup, since I know it’s not likely we could find replacements willing to share quarters with a squirrel. But Celeste couldn’t be swayed.
And I knew it was for the best.
Ash doesn’t like to ride in the car, so when we travel to West Virginia, he has to be boarded, which is expensive. As our trips back and forth are becoming more frequent, it just makes sense.
So, we allowed my girl to take her dog, and her dog to take his cat.
Leaving the squirrel, and us nuts, all alone.
(The squirrel, by the way, doesn’t mind. Not one bit.)