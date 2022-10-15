Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It’s always hard when my daughter drives away from our house to head back to hers, four hours away. But this last time, it was even harder, since she wasn’t alone in the car.

Shortly before Celeste turned 18, some of her friends took on a pup when they had no business having a dog. Their landlord prohibited pets, and their solution was to never let the dog outdoors, so it wouldn’t risk being seen. Celeste rectified the situation by confiscating the dog. She promised me she wasn’t attempting to keep him; that she would just have him until she could find a more suitable home for the long-legged, sweet-natured, shepherd-mix pup.

Karin Fuller can be reached at karinfuller@gmail.com.

