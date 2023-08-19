Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I didn’t believe I was about to die. Get hurt, maybe. Get wet — definitely. And even though I knew there was likely no way I’d emerge on the other side without at least some colorful bruising, I felt confident I would emerge.

Yet I may still have done some pretty passionate praying along the way, just in case.

Stories you might like

Karin Fuller Patton can be reached at karinfuller@gmail.com.

Recommended for you