I didn’t believe I was about to die. Get hurt, maybe. Get wet — definitely. And even though I knew there was likely no way I’d emerge on the other side without at least some colorful bruising, I felt confident I would emerge.
Yet I may still have done some pretty passionate praying along the way, just in case.
Don and I took up kayaking during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, we were still living in Atlanta, where time on the water involved much preparation. Simply getting the kayaks and gear secured in the back of our truck well enough to navigate city traffic took considerable time, before adding at least another 45 minutes to reach a body of water calm enough for novices to navigate.
Now that we live in West Virginia again, it takes 10 minutes from the time one of us says, “River or lake?” for our kayaks to be loaded and us heading another 10 minutes to reach where we most like to put in.
Hinton is heaven for kayaks and tubes. The river is wide and shallow, without many of the violent rapids that attract so many thrill seekers to visit the New.
But it isn’t all sweet, lazy river.
I have the bruises to prove it.
Don and I have a small group of friends who get together most every Wednesday evening for a couple hours on the river. They meet at the same time and place to travel the same gorgeous stretch of the New River, putting in a little below Sandstone Falls. The water is mostly calm along this stretch, although there’s a single patch of Class I rapids. The scale for rapids goes from Class I to Class VI, based on difficulty. Class I is the easiest. The bunny slope of rapids.
My first time down, that bunny bounced me right out of my boat. Still, the water there was shallow and warm, and aside from having to travel a second set of rapids without the benefit of a kayak beneath me, it wasn’t so bad.
Even though, just a few minutes later, I managed to get my kayak wedged on a rock in another rough patch of river.
I’m generally a safety girl, not big on taking chances. You won’t catch me jumping out of airplanes or buying a motorcycle or climbing rocks without benefit of a staircase and rails. Yet there was something about that trip down the river that stuck with me for days. Left me longing for more.
So, when Don’s sister Lee Ann and their cousin Janie May invited us to join them for dinner at the family’s river camp downstream from our warehouse, I was mostly joking when I told Don, “We should get there by kayak.”
Don sank his teeth into that idea. Had those kayaks loaded in the truck minutes later.
As much as I wanted to try rapids again, it was baby rapids I longed for. Bunny rapids. The kind that bobble your boat and cause your stomach to tickle a bit.
I had no idea what we might find on the four or five miles of river between Hinton and the camp, but people — including children — regularly travel this section on inner tubes, so how bad could it be?
Bad enough to cause a few new patches of gray. Miss Clairol should sponsor that stretch.
For someone more accustomed to navigating rough water and drops that in some places might be called waterfalls, this would be nothing. A blip. To someone as accident-prone and uncoordinated as me, it was a challenge.
But I didn’t die.
I did add a few new bruises to my ever-growing collection. And I now know what the New River tastes and even smells like when snorted.
But wow. That was fun.