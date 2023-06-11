When I was in my 20s, I had a feisty cat who loved little more than to wrestle. To get a match started, he would roll onto his back and stretch his arm and legs out long, enticing me with his ample stomach fluff. When I would inevitably succumb to his bait and give that belly a rub, he would attack. It was the start of our game, with me wallowing him around while he chomped with fake fierceness at my wrist and hand.
One time, though, I stopped my part of the game before the cat was finished, and when I stood, he decided my bare ankle would be an acceptable alternative for my wrist. I wasn’t at all prepared for this substitution and, while yowling in pain, lurched forward — not noticing the back of a chair positioned between my ankle and eye.
The resulting shiner was a beauty. Not only did it turn almost instantly black, but it also held onto that deeply colored bruise for nearly two weeks.
As pale as I am, there was no hiding my injury with makeup, so for the next week or so, I endured pitying looks everywhere I went.
I was in a public restroom when a lady put her hand gently on my arm and said, “I’ve been there too, honey.”
“Your cat gave you a black eye?” I asked incredulously.
She smiled somewhat sadly and gave me a knowing look. “You don’t have to take it, you know.”
“I know,” I said. “But it was completely my fault. If I just hadn’t touched his belly to begin with, this never would’ve happened.”
“He gave you that just for touching his belly?”
“He’s a beast,” I said, “but I’m used to it. Every morning, when he wants fed, he climbs on top of me in bed and whacks me on the nose until I get up.”
She gasped.
“But it’s really no big deal,” I assured her. “Plus, he’s getting old. I doubt he’ll be around too much longer.”
“I certainly hope not,” she said.
For someone who had been there as she claimed, she sure seemed hateful of cats.
I was reminded of this incident because I currently have another shiner. This time, no cat was involved. No husband, either.
Inside the old warehouse Don and I are rehabbing are three connected offices we’ve converted into an apartment, of sorts. The building itself is over 100 years old with beautiful, exposed brick walls, yet this section of windowless offices, added in the 1960s or ‘70s, is covered with dark paneling. Even though this area will eventually be gutted, we decided a coat of white paint would make the space feel cleaner and brighter.
So, while Don rolled paint on the walls, I scooted around the floor, painting the baseboards. With only a small section left, I ran out of paint, so rather than standing, I stretched as far as I could to dip my brush in Don’s roller pan.
Completely forgetting the giant desk just behind me.
A desk so large and so old, the building’s last owner suggested the offices had been constructed around it.
For the previous hour or so, I had been grumbling about having to scrunch around the desk to paint, yet somehow, the distraction of holding a freshly loaded brush caused me to forget the behemoth was there.
The desk’s rounded edge filled my eye socket, and my momentum helped decorate my nose and other eye, too.
I saw birdies. Heard bells.
Don said the desk reverberated for several seconds after I had tottered backward and rolled onto my butt, before sprawling out flat on the floor.
The bruise is colorful, spreading from my left eye, across my nose, to my right.
Even though I was wearing a ballcap to help hide my face when I ran to the store, I realized my cashier was staring.
“I sure hope he looks worse than you,” she said.
I shook my head. “Hit him with everything I had,” I said. “Not even a scratch. Gotta be close to 100 years old, too.”
Reflecting back on that now, I probably should have explained.