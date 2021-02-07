Valentine’s Day arrives on Sunday, Feb. 14. Some people like to plan in advance. Others tend to drag it out to the last minute and yes, some don’t acknowledge the day at all.
If you’re looking to treat someone, here’s some information to help you plan ahead — or make something happen at the very last minute.
Dining
Most of Charleston’s finer dining restaurants are closed on Sundays. Here are a few that are open, including one or two that have special hours.
n 1010 Bridge Restaurant & Catering, 1010 Bridge Road. Open 4 to 10 p.m. Call 681-265-0599.
1010 will be featuring Chateaubriand for two, “a larger center cut filet mignon sliced and served with classic garnish and duchess potato mushrooms and a bordelaise sauce,” Valentine’s Day weekend
n The Chop House, Town Center Mall. Open 5 to 11 p.m. Call 304-344-3954.
The Chop House is currently putting together a special menu for Valentine’s Day. Check with the restaurant for details.
n Bricks & Barrels, 1214 Smith Street. Open 4 to 9 p.m. Call 681-265-9222.
Valentine’s Day weekend, Bricks & Barrels will offer a four-course Valentine’s dinner at home for curbside pickup. Call for details.
n Husson’s Pizza will be offering its usual Valentine’s heart shaped pizzas. Various locations.
If dinner is too difficult to arrange, try Sunday brunch:
n The Block Restaurant and Wine Cellar, 201 Capitol St. Opens 11 a.m. Call 681-9074.
n Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille, 218 Capitol St. Opens 10 a.m. Call 304-343-5551.
Adelphia plans to bring back its expanded menu, which includes a Greek chicken pasta dish.
n Sam’s Uptown Café, 28 Capitol St. Opens 10 a.m. Call 304-346-6222.
n Starling’s Provisions, 1599-A Washington St. E. Opens 7:30 a.m. Brunch is probably mid-morning. Call 304-205-5920.
Gifts
n Holl’s Chocolates
West Virginia’s beloved chocolatier Holl’s Chocolates returned to the Capitol Market after a lengthy absence a short while ago. The shop typically does a brisk business on Valentine’s Day, but this year, if you want to give a box of Holl’s Chocolates, better shop early.
Capitol Market’s winter hours are in effect and the market is closed on Sundays.
Cupcakes, cookies, cheesecake, cocoa bombs and more
Bakeries tend to take their weekends on Sundays and Mondays, so if you’re looking for special sweets and treats you have until Saturday to either place your order or pick something up.
n Sarah’s Bakery, 1011 Bridge Road. Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Call 304-343-2253.
This week, Valentine’s Day-themed cupcakes, chocolate covered strawberries, cake pops and Valentine’s Day inspired hot cocoa bombs, along with many other things.
n Rock City Cake Company, 205 Capitol Street. Closed all week. Open Saturday, 7 a.m. Call 681-265-9154.
Rock City Cake Company will be closed for the entire week in preparation for its annual “Black Valentine’s Day” extravaganza. Too many items to mention and special gifts for the first 100 customers.
They open Saturday morning at 7 a.m.
n Sugar Pie Bakery, 94 RHL Boulevard, South Charleston. Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 304-205-7753.
Along with offering a wide array of Valentine’s Day goodies, Sugar Pie Bakery will be open at its South Charleston location Sunday (usually closed) and will have a special popup Valentine’s shop at center court Saturday in the Charleston Town Center Mall.
n Spring Hill Bakery, 600 Chestnut Street, South Charleston. Open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call 304-768-7397.
n Sokalata, 4524 Maccorkle Ave. SW, Spring Hill. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call 681-265-5093.
Florists
Flowers are a traditional Valentine’s Day favorite. Advance orders are preferred for deliveries, but local florists will be open at least part of the day Sunday for walk-in orders.
n Food Among the Flowers, 513 Tennessee Ave. Open Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Call 304-345-7994.
n Charleston Cut Flower Company, 1900 5th Ave. Open Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until 3 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. Call 304-346-0645.
n Young Floral Company, 215 Pennsylvania Ave. Open Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bridge Road location, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Call 304-346-5384.