Spaghetti dinner to benefit after school program

St. Christopher Episcopal Church will host a spaghetti dinner on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Dinners are $10 for adults, $8 for children 11 and under and include a choice of regular pasta, gluten free pasta or zucchini noodles, with marina or meat sauce; Italian bread; Caesar salad; and dessert. They are available for dining in or taking out.
Proceeds will benefit the church’s outreach project on behalf of the Paul Laurence Dunbar Neighborhood Center and after school program. The church is located at 821 Edgewood Drive in Charleston. From Washington Street West, go right on Edgewood Drive, left on Beech and left again on Somerset Drive. The church parking lot is at the end of Somerset Drive on the left. For more information, call 304-342-3272.