Subdeacon David Rayahin (left) and Bill Gordon slice beets to go into jars to be pickled with sliced turnips for the upcoming Saint George Ladies Guild Annual Dinner at Saint George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral in Charleston.
CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail
Younger members of the church working alongside veteran members to learn the skills required to make the dinner.
It’s not just the mingling of aromatic spices, but also the mingling of multiple generations carrying on tradition that makes the Saint George Ladies Guild Annual Dinner at Saint George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral so special.
The smell of an authentic, homecooked Lebanese/Middle Eastern meal, the sound of laughter and chattering coming from the kitchen, and plates being passed every which way are all things you would encounter if you were to enter the dining area of the church on Sunday, Oct. 23.
“In the kitchen there, you’ve got grandchildren and grandmothers and aunts and uncles and sisters and cousins and everybody just comes together as a family, because this is a family community,” says Loretta Haddy, coordinator of the Saint George Cathedral dinner.
Or, depending on who you talk to at the church, grandparents are referred to as “jiddeee” or “jiddo” (Arabic for grandfather) or “Sittee” or “Sitto” (Arabic for grandmother).
Every October for the past 85 years, church members have come together to prepare the Lebanese/Middle Eastern dinner to serve hundreds of residents around the Charleston area.
“So, we would serve about 900 people in the dining room for dining in and then we would have carry out, which was even bigger. It was anywhere from 1,000 to 1,200 that would pick up downstairs and take it with them,” says Haddy.
The meal consists of handmade Kibbie (ground meat and wheat), Yabrah (cabbage rolls), Loobia Bunadoora (green beans in tomato sauce), Rooz B’ Shareeyee (buttered rice with orzo), Salata (salad with oil and lemon dressing), Baklawa (multi-layered fillo and nuts), and pita bread.
“We’re fortunate enough through the years by the support of the community to have this facility and to be able to share our traditions both in food and faith, as I said, with them. And it is a hard job to do, and it takes us weeks to pull this off,” Haddy says.
The church has many reasons for coming together to pour their love into this dinner every year — but one of their main motives is to keep the tradition alive.
“We want to continue that tradition because it’s who we are, it’s what we’ve been for this community, and they look forward to that in coming here,” Haddy say.
While the guests get a belly full of mouthwatering, hearty food, the volunteers get just as much fulfillment from being able to continue the dinner tradition that was created so long ago.
Tammy Epperly, the president of the Ladies Guild organization at the church says, “I mean, really, in my heart, I just feel so happy that I can continue to share the tradition, and I feel like my grandparents would be really proud of me.”
One way that they keep this tradition going is by letting new apprentice chefs into the kitchen.
“It’s really important that the young people work side by side so that they can learn the recipes...so we can carry it forward in the years to come,” says Haddy.
Katie Feola, volunteer cook, says, “It’s wonderful, especially for my boys...their great-grandparents came here from Lebanon and helped start this church. And so, for them, at 7 and 10 years old, to be participating in something that their great-grandparents started, it’s very special.”
The delicious food is a way to get new people in the door — people who might have little or no knowledge about the church.
“A lot of people see the church, they don’t really quite understand what Eastern Orthodoxy is, Antiochian Orthodoxy is. And so, we want to educate the community on that as well and answer any questions people may have about the faith as well as about the foods that we make in our culture,” says Haddy.
Many members of the church have been attending this dinner for their entire lives.
“So, my memories of coming to the dinner as a little girl, were just coming to the church, getting to eat in the ballroom, which is a big deal because we don’t eat in the ballroom a lot. There’s not a lot of activities up here. So, coming to the ballroom, seeing the room just filled with people, it was just such an exciting thing to see. And all the workers just pumping the food out. And the food was so amazing! Like I said, it was like a holiday,” Epperly said.
If you would like to get your family together to join the tradition, everyone is welcome to attend the dinner on Oct. 23. Food will be served in the ballroom from 12:30 until 6 p.m. Carry-out orders may be picked up between 2 and 5 p.m. Saint George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral is located at 190 Court St., Charleston. Learn more about the dinner and purchase tickets at https://stgeorgecharleston.org/.
You will not be disappointed.
“I grew up here in Charleston, but had not ever had Lebanese food until I met my husband. And so when I came, I just thought, how have I lived 20 years without this food? Because it’s so delicious and I loved it,” Feola said.