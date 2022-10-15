Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It’s not just the mingling of aromatic spices, but also the mingling of multiple generations carrying on tradition that makes the Saint George Ladies Guild Annual Dinner at Saint George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral so special.

The smell of an authentic, homecooked Lebanese/Middle Eastern meal, the sound of laughter and chattering coming from the kitchen, and plates being passed every which way are all things you would encounter if you were to enter the dining area of the church on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Stories you might like

Carli Berkhouse is the multimedia specialist. She can be contacted at cberkhouse@hdmediallc.com

Tags

Recommended for you