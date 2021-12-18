Bill Williams (left) and Jim Wilkerson are the brains and might behind the Christmas lights and stars on Shawnee Circle in Kanawha City. Wilkerson came up with the idea after visiting his brother’s decorated neighborhood in North Carolina and Williams built the four foot stars that went in every neighbor’s yard.
Bill Williams (left) and Jim Wilkerson are the brains and might behind the Christmas lights and stars on Shawnee Circle in Kanawha City. Wilkerson came up with the idea after visiting his brother’s decorated neighborhood in North Carolina and Williams built the four foot stars that went in every neighbor’s yard.
Visiting his brother in Charlotte over the holidays two years ago, Jim Wilkerson took one look at the decorations lining the streets and knew that he wanted to do something similar in his own Kanawha City neighborhood.
“It was so breathtaking,” said Wilkerson.
Discussing the idea with neighbors at Halloween, almost everyone wanted to participate. One neighbor, Bill Williams, “took it upon himself to make, like, 14 of the stars,” using four-foot wooden strips to create the giant stars and Wilkerson handed them out along Shawnee Circle on the river side of McCorkle Avenue between the University of Charleston and CAMC Memorial Hospital.
“The only thing I had to do with it was, I said ‘I can’t picture an eight foot star in front of anybody’s house,’ so I talked him down to four foot,” said Bill Williams, who moved into the neighborhood in 1953. Another neighbor also made some of the stars, he said — for a total of 18.
“Some people painted them, some people put lights on them, some have flood lights, and it’s just really pretty,” said Wilkerson.
As a long-time resident and the self-described area “tinkerer,” Williams added, “Everybody kept their regular decorations plus they added the star to it. Just sort of a theme for the block.”