Last weekend’s Railbird Festival started off awkwardly.
Charleston native Sierra Ferrell was supposed to perform on the Burl stage, one of three stages at the music festival, early Saturday afternoon, but the singer’s van broke down on the way to Lexington, Kentucky.
Outside the gates to the grounds at Keeneland, a racehorse track, the line at the box office was a snarl. Frustrated members from one of the bands performing later that day were bouncing from line to line and tent to tent trying to get credentials to enter the festival grounds.
Ticket buyers attending Railbird needed to show either proof of COVID vaccination or a recent negative test in order to get through the gate. Artists at the festival had to be tested for COVID before they could go inside and get backstage, but there was some confusion about where they were supposed to go.
“We’ve already been sent to two other tents,” the band manager complained.
Finally, a call was made and someone from the festival came and got them away from the mob.
Day one at the second Railbird Festival in Lexington was a day of scorching heat and long lines to get just about anything, including water.
It was miserable.
I barely made it through three hours on the grounds before I opted to walk half a mile back to Bluegrass Airport to find my car and drive to a restaurant that offered free water refills and air conditioning.
Adding to the frustration, phone service at the restaurant was stymied. At a guess, the local cell towers weren’t prepared to handle the additional 30,000 or so users milling about trying to take selfies or look up the festival schedule.
Outside of the festival ground, people let the organizers of Railbird have it, described horror stories about the heat and skewered the festival mercilessly.
That might have been one of the most entertaining parts of the festival, reading the comments on Twitter and Instagram.
But Railbird took its lumps, apologized, and adjusted. By Sunday, they’d added staff, increased water distribution and loosened restriction on bringing outside bottled water.
The second day was better. People spent a lot less time waiting for a drink of water (beer was a different matter) and a lot more time watching the music.
Playing it safe, I returned to the festival late Sunday afternoon, saw The Revivalists and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.
The weather had eased up some, too. Temperatures had dropped a couple of degrees. While still hot, it made sitting in the sun more tolerable.
The music was amazing, but I didn’t stick around to watch the Dave Matthews Band close out the festival.
I joined the exodus of people who had long drives home and work in the morning.