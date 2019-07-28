You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Sunday's Child: Teen dreams of spas, sports and a family of her own

Serenity.jpeg

An incoming high school sophomore, Serenity is very focused on her grades — and would really like to have a family of her own.

 Courtesy: Mission West Virginia

Meet Serenity! She is sweet, bubbly and down-to-earth. Currently in the 10th grade, Serenity really enjoys school. She also does very well in her classes and is determined to maintain her good grades. Serenity recently ended her school year with a 4.0 GPA.

She would really enjoy getting the opportunity to go to a beauty salon to get her hair and nails done because she loves experimenting with hair and makeup. Lately, Serenity has taken an interest in nice tennis shoes and prides herself on taking great care of them. Playing outside, swimming and watching the Seattle Seahawks play are just a few examples of what Serenity enjoys in her life.

Serenity would really like to be adopted. She needs a forever family that will be loving, patient, have consistent rules and a reward and discipline system. She also needs a family who will be open to visitation with her siblings and their families. Recently when discussing families with Serenity she said, “A family would mean everything to me right now in my life!”

Many children in West Virginia are legally eligible to be adopted and are waiting for permanent and loving families. For more information about adoption, contact Mission West Virginia at 866-CALL-MWV (866-225-5698) or email fosteradopt@missionwv.org.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today July 28, 2019

Branham, Mary Catherine - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Griffith, Joseph - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek

Halley, Ronnie - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Harris, John W. - 4 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Hunt, Brenda Jean - 4 p.m., Keith Full Gospel Church, Keith.

Mitchell, Betty Jane - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Plumley, Kenneth - 2 p.m., Chapmanville Regional High School Gym.

Richards, Barbara - 1 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Saddler, David D - 3 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Smith, Sharon - 2 p.m.,1067 Lost Pavement Rd., Parkersburg.

Taylor, Myrtle - 2 p.m., Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Thompson, Leonard - 12:30 p.m., Serenity Club, Dunbar.

Withrow, William David - 2 p.m., South Charleston First Church of Nazarene, South Charleston.

Witt, Orpha C. - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.