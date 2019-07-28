Sunday's Child: Teen dreams of spas, sports and a family of her own

Meet Serenity! She is sweet, bubbly and down-to-earth. Currently in the 10th grade, Serenity really enjoys school. She also does very well in her classes and is determined to maintain her good grades. Serenity recently ended her school year with a 4.0 GPA.
She would really enjoy getting the opportunity to go to a beauty salon to get her hair and nails done because she loves experimenting with hair and makeup. Lately, Serenity has taken an interest in nice tennis shoes and prides herself on taking great care of them. Playing outside, swimming and watching the Seattle Seahawks play are just a few examples of what Serenity enjoys in her life.
Serenity would really like to be adopted. She needs a forever family that will be loving, patient, have consistent rules and a reward and discipline system. She also needs a family who will be open to visitation with her siblings and their families. Recently when discussing families with Serenity she said, “A family would mean everything to me right now in my life!”
Many children in West Virginia are legally eligible to be adopted and are waiting for permanent and loving families. For more information about adoption, contact Mission West Virginia at 866-CALL-MWV (866-225-5698) or email fosteradopt@missionwv.org.