Gateway Church in St. Albans has launched a free, weekly support group for adoption/foster/kinship families. Geared toward adults who are raising and caring for non-biological children on a formal or informal basis, the group meets each Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. at Gateway Church, located at 422 B Street in St. Albans. For more information, contact Susan at sestewart1982@yahoo.com.
Support group offers help for adoption, foster and kinship families
