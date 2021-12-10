Paul Stewart remembers the farm he lived on as a child, where the food was fresh and the animals had names. And these days he wants what he feels is that healthier, more compassionate approach to his food.
So shortly before Thanksgiving, he drove from his home in Dunbar, past multiple national, chain grocery stores, to the back of Capitol Market, where most outdoor vendors had closed up shop for the season.
All was not lost.
He popped his trunk, and several bags of locally grown produce and meat were loaded into his car. Thanks to a food hub known as the Turnrow Appalachian Food Collective, Paul can still get his wish – even in the winter months.
“I like the meat. I like that the animal's raised humanely. You're not getting a lot of growth hormones you're not getting a lot of antibiotics,” he said.
Valerie Slone, the online farmers market manager, was handling the weekly pickup that supplies Turnrow customers with meats, produce and baked goods from regional farms.
“This week we have so many things. We have things like bagels. We have breads, whole chickens, lettuce. Tons of eggs,” she said, pointing to shelves of bagged items in the Turnrow cold storage site waiting for pickup.
“I've got beets, apples, turnips, radishes, everything from tomatoes, eggs, coffee...”
Coffee?
“This is roasted just outside of Morgantown in Pennsylvania by 19 Coffee Company. The beans come from Nicaragua but they're locally roasted,” she explained.
The co-op began in 2017 as a wholesale option for restaurants, then expanded with an online market and local pick up for consumers in 2018.
Today Turnrow works with roughly 50 regular farmers and producers, the majority from farms in Kanawha County, Cabel County, in and around Fayetteville and Lewisburg. The point is to increase the availability of locally grown food and the number of people who can make a viable living by providing that food.
“We are a collective of individuals, nonprofit organizations and groups of folks who are just interested in making better lives for farmers in the state of West Virginia,” said Slone.
“We want to make it so that people can farm and make food and have viable food businesses that will sustain them. Because historically, that's not been the case here."
For Kenneth Proops, a local physician and regular Turnrow customer, it's an issue of his own health and that of his family.
“We try to consume meat that's been pasture raised and grass fed. I just don't want to support factory raised animals and we do want to support local farmers, so it's all of that,” said Proops.
Robin Foster, who has two young children, echoed those thoughts.
“I try to keep chemicals out of our bodies for health reasons,” she said. “I like to shop local, I guess, and I feel like the quality of the organic produce is really important to us.”
Another customer, Don Kingery, said the freshness was a selling point for him.
“Like when you're eating kale that's really fresh and it's top quality, you're getting all kinds of vitamins and trace minerals that you never get if it's been shipped over a couple of weeks,” he said.
The local growing season means not everything is available year round. Tomatoes, for example, don't grow in the midst of a West Virginia winter, not even in a greenhouse. And you won't find fruits like peaches and apples.
You will find value-added products made from locally grown foods, including apple butter, garden vegetable quiche, dry rubbed wings, muffins, cookies and holiday pies.
“We have things like bagels. We have breads, even ready-to-eat foods like wings. So it's basically something that people have crafted locally,” said Slone.
It's all about bringing together the people who want to grow food and the people who want fresh, local food.
“We want to see money in the hands of West Virginians, right? We want small farms to get the money that they need to sustain their lives and to contribute to the local economy,” said Slone.
“There is tons of viable farmland here, and there are people who are interested in that livelihood, and we want to make that happen for them.”
For more information on the Turnrow Appalachian Farm Collective visit turnrowfarms.org/ or call 304-900-3336. To view the online farmers market, visit turnrow.localfoodmarketplace.com/.