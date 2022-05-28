The long-standing tradition of Symphony Sunday is returning to the University of Charleston lawn on June 5, bringing music back to the community for the 39th time.
This year would have been the 40th Symphony Sunday if the event had not been canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020.
“We’re beyond excited to be back again for MATRIC Symphony Sunday and we hope that we can be able to continue this event for 39 plus more years,” said Amanda McDonald, marketing director of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
Last year the concert was held at the Appalachian Power Park, a change from the normal location at University of Charleston.
McDonald said they were happy to be able to have the concert at the ballpark last year but they are excited to bring the event back to the lawn.
“Being at UC gives us the opportunity to have those community groups on stage which is part of the draw for us. It’s really a celebration for us and our gift to the community at the end of the year,” she said.
The day’s performances will start at 1 p.m. featuring various community groups before the symphony takes the stage at 8 p.m. for the grand finale concert.
This will be a bittersweet day for Lawrence Loh, the symphony’s music director, as it will be his last concert after five years of working with the ensemble.
“I really love working with musicians and I’ll and I’ve always felt very welcomed by the community and so it’s a bittersweet concert because it’s my last one,” he said.
Loh said this concert is a favorite for many community members drawing a large audience each year.
“I think for some people... this might be the one concert they go to. It’s a very special concert for the community.”
The theme of this year’s MATRIC Symphony Sunday is “Melodies of Harmony,” featuring popular music from both the classical world and from Broadway and film.
The first half of the symphony’s performance will include classics and popular opera. Specific pieces include John Philip Sousa’s “Washington Post March,” and Johann Strauss’ “Thunder and Lightning Polka.”
The ensemble will also perform several famous arias with a soprano singer such as “O mio babbino caro.”
The second half of the concert will include pieces from Broadway shows and films like “Company,” “West Side Story” and “Star Wars.” This portion of the concert will feature patriotic tunes and music by composers such as Steven Sondheim, Leonard Bernstein and John Williams.
The concerts will be free to attend on the lawn and various local food vendors will be selling pizza, drinks, kabobs, ice cream and more.
There will also be a VIP reception from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. where hor d’oeuvres, beer, wine and champagne will be served on the University of Charleston’s rotunda and patio.
VIP tickets cost $75 and can be purchased by calling 304-957-9876, emailing amcdonald@wvsymphony.org or visiting wvsymphony.org.
More information about the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is available online wvsymphony.org/.