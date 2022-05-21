Mackenzie Spencer lights up when she talks about Charleston’s FestivALL.
“I’ve always loved FestivALL,” she said.
“Always,” the new executive director of the city’s annual arts and music festival emphasized in case someone might mistake her enthusiasm for the festival with just being excited about her new job.
The 30-year-old Kanawha County native said, “Every year, I’ve always tried to take in as many things as I could.”
There has always been a lot. One of the things she said she loved about FestivALL was the diversity.
“You kind of have to work at it not to find nothing you’ll like,” she said.
Spencer said she always finds something and whatever she’s found has led to connections. Often, it’s one of FestivALL’s free programs, like the authors’ roundtable or the Capitol Street Fair.
A self-avowed bookworm, Spencer said the authors’ roundtable introduced her to writers she might never have discovered. She found new favorite artists during FestivALL, artists she’s sought out long after they’ve cleared the tables and tents from Capitol Street.
Spencer loves FestivALL. She grew up with it.
The new director was born in Kanawha County and grew up in Belle. She graduated from Riverside High School and then the University of Charleston, where she obtained a degree in communications.
“I’m about as native as you can get,” she said.
She worked at the college and then at Bristol Broadcasting before settling into a five-and-a-half-year tenure in the communications office at the Clay Center.
Spencer said she had a lot of great memories, saw a lot of amazing performances and was positioned for when things went wrong, like when Greg Allman’s bus crashed.
“We had calls coming in over and over, asking if he was OK,” she said. “Most of the time things were really good at the Clay Center, but I got a taste of crisis communications, too.”
The Clay Center job was good preparation for her role at FestivALL, Spencer thought.
“So much planning and preparation goes into every show, every exhibit, every event the Clay Center does,” she said.
Spencer said the end goal is to create a good experience for the audience.
“When it finally comes off, you can stand back and watch everyone enjoy themselves,” she said. “And the people out there will never know about what went into all of it.”
Spencer said she loved that and loved those moments when something connected with someone.
“We would do these ‘Family Fun Days,’” she said. “They were super long days, but then you’d see a 3-year-old discover something and just click with science, and that was amazing.”
After Mayor Amy Goodwin was elected to office in Charleston, Spencer left the Clay Center and took on communications for the Mayor’s Office.
“It went into that day one with the mayor,” she said. “That was a totally different experience than the Clay Center, but so rewarding. Every day, new experiences and new people.”
It wasn’t all easy. She remembered the death of police Officer Cassie Johnson and the memorials and vigils that followed.
The job in Goodwin’s office also brought her more into the community. Among other things, she worked alongside others with city cleanup projects and was involved in helping to add public spaces like a playground and a basketball court.
As with the Clay Center, a lot of work was behind the scenes and helping a project come to fruition.
“You stand back and see other people enjoy it without really knowing about how it was all done,” she said.
FestivALL is a lot like that. While the executive director for the festival has a certain amount of visibility, it’s still mostly work out of sight that goes on before and after the weeks in June when the city presents it.
Most of FestivALL was already planned, plotted out and booked before Spencer took over. Events like FestivALL take months, sometimes even a couple of years to organize. Putting together those two weeks in the summer is a huge logistical puzzle.
“Most everything was done when I got here,” Spencer said. “There might be a couple of little things that will get added since me, but there are a lot of good plans in place already.”
She’ll oversee and carry out those plans, while looking toward making her own for FestivALL 2023.
It’s a challenge just settling into the role, Spencer said, but past directors Brittany Javins and Maria Belcher have been supportive.
Part of what she wants to do is to continue making FestivALL more accessible to underserved children in the community.
“It does so much good to just expose families and children to live theater,” she said. “It’s important to let them see and experience different kinds of music and art.”
Spencer said it’s not just making sure there’s enough free stuff for anyone, regardless of ability to pay, or even providing tickets.
“We have to find ways to bring them to where the music and the theater and the art is,” she said. “People need transportation and kids need to eat.”
Spencer wants to grow FestivALL and takes a little inspiration from her time working those long days at the Clay Center during ‘Family Fun Days.’
As much as she wants to give the crowd a good time, she wants to connect young people to art, music and theater. Maybe it will inspire them to support those things as they get older. Maybe it will encourage them to participate in local art, music and theater — or make their own.
“This is the way you have a vibrant arts community,” she said.