When Lincoln County native Lydia Roberts was a baby, her mother, Deidra, dedicated a song to her that she says her daughter took to heart.
“I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack features lyrics about not fearing the mountains in the distance, and now Lydia Roberts is embracing the mountains as she hikes the Appalachian Trail.
“I think she took that very literally,” Deidra Roberts said. “I didn’t quite mean it to the extent she has taken it, but I’m glad she has the courage to go out and do those kinds of things.”
After graduating Marshall University in May 2021, Lydia Roberts was talking with a friend about what they wanted to do with the rest of their lives; Lydia said one of her goals was to hike the Appalachian Trail someday.
“She said, ‘Why not now?’ I told her I guess I was waiting for her to ask me that question,” Lydia Roberts said. “Since then, it became a pretty loose goal. I kept saying I was going to do it but never really put much effort behind that.”
Then, in 2022, Lydia Roberts said she decided it was time to disrupt her life a little and make the leap and prepared to start her thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail, after working for two years as a health specialist to save up money.
“I recognize there’s a lot of privilege in this answer, but things in my life had been fairly easy and expected, and I was excited for the challenge,” she said.
She informed her parents of her plans, and she began her journey on April 6 this year; Lydia recently completed her initial goal of reaching the halfway point at Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, by July 4.
“Getting to Harpers Ferry, the headquarters of the Appalachian Trail, on July the 4th was a big day; they did a lot of celebrating there,” Deidra Roberts said. “It’s the psychological halfway point for them.”
Planning to complete the more than 2,190-mile trail by the first of October, Lydia will finish at Mount Katahdin in Maine. While she set off alone, as she’s hiked and gotten to know fellow hikers, they’ve formed families formed on the trail, dubbed “tramilies.”
“She has become very close with other people that she has met on the trail; they stick together, and they call them tramilies,” Deidra Roberts said. “By the time she got to Harpers Ferry, she had formed a tramily along the way.”
Before setting out on the trail, Lydia Roberts created a Facebook group, Lydia’s AT Thruhike 2023, which started out as a way to update her family and friends when she was able to post. Since then, it’s grown — and so has her support. Now up to more than 600 people, group members support Lydia in various ways.
“That’s pretty amazing; it chokes me up a little bit,” Deidra Roberts said. “Family and friends from home sent her money and things to help with the expenses that she has incurred; she did save up, but it can be expensive for the supplies and things that are needed.
“It has been inspiring for people to tell me they’re reading it to their kids and things like that and they’re sharing a person to look up to, especially a female,” she continued.
Lydia Roberts said it’s hard to put into words how meaningful that support has been, especially from those she’s met along the trail, and one of the aspects of the trail she enjoys the most is the camaraderie.
“If you ever need a reminder that people are good, spend a weekend on the trail,” she said. “Between everyone who has extended some form of kindness to me, I am reminded of all the love there is to share here.”
Those who work to maintain the trails and alumni of the trails also support hikers, setting up at trailheads to supply food, water and other necessities, and even offering shuttle services into the nearest towns for hikers to resupply.
“That’s pretty inspiring,” Deidra Roberts said. “She’s seen lots of people that provide kindness to her along the way, so that’s restored a little faith in humanity, I think, for us.”
Lydia Roberts said she’s always enjoyed being outside and grew up camping, though this is her first time backpacking.
“I’d never really been in the back country or even slept alone in a tent until my first night on Springer Mountain,” she said. “What really helped my transition is I’ve always been fairly comfortable being uncomfortable.”
A former 4-H member, Lydia’s father is also the Lincoln County 4-H camp director, and Lydia was able to surprise him and other family members this summer.
“It was a surprise to everyone, and she stayed for a couple of days and then she went back to the trail where she left off,” Deidra Roberts said. “I know that was a big deal for her to get to spend some time at 4-H and share that time.”
Experiencing a new and different adventure each day, Lydia shares them with her Facebook group for those eagerly following her progress. Some of those highlights include waking up to snow on the ground one day but ending the day swimming in a waterfall because of a temperature difference after a change in elevation, as well as hiking 25 miles from sundown to sunup.
“My heart is on this trail,” Lydia Roberts said. “I have so much love for every person out here. There’s just this fundamental understanding you share with anyone who is willing to give up their life and come out here for any extended period of time, no matter how different you are. We are all out here with the same goal: supporting each other. The trail is for anyone.”
Another memorable experience Lydia has had so far on the trail happened in Tennessee. She woke up one morning to a couple of bears outside her tent. Hikers carry bear-resistant food storage containers, sometimes called bear canisters, difficult enough for bears not to get into that they will eventually leave the hikers’ food alone.
When Lydia emerged from her tent, she saw other campers discouraging the bears, hoping to drive them away. The bears did leave — but not without Lydia’s bear canister. She was afraid she was going to have to hike back 11 miles to get a new one, until fellow hikers came to her rescue, her mother said.
“A couple who had hiked the trail over the weekend were leaving that day, and they gave all their extra food and their bear canister to her so she could continue onward,” Deidra Roberts said. “That was another one of those things they call trail magic that happens where strangers show kindness. That saved her a lot of time and effort and was very appreciated along the way.”
Lydia said she’s learned many lessons hiking on the trail so far.
“I understand why it’s a common thing for people to write a book after this experience,” Lydia Roberts said. “I’ve learned a lot about the trail, life (and) myself. A few of the lessons that I constantly keep being reminded of is that things that are meant for you will come to you, life is too short not to do exactly what you want, as long as what you want doesn’t infringe on the rights/existence of others, and you should get your bedroll ready as soon as you get to camp.”
She also offered advice for those thinking about ever hiking the Appalachian Trail.
“If you’ve ever considered hiking the trail, go do it,” Lydia Roberts said. “One mile at a time. You can start with a weekend trip, or you can start big and go all the way. They always say out here [to] hike your own hike.”
Deidra Roberts said she’s glad Lydia is getting to fulfill her dreams, but as a mother, there is anxiety when she hears stories of bears and hornet nests and other heart-pounding adventures Lydia has had along the trail. She’s also been able to visit Lydia twice so far.
“I am a person of faith and our church and our family are praying for her, so we do believe that she will be able to accomplish her goal,” she said. “Every time that I see her, she looks healthy and well and happy.”