When Lincoln County native Lydia Roberts was a baby, her mother, Deidra, dedicated a song to her that she says her daughter took to heart.

“I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack features lyrics about not fearing the mountains in the distance, and now Lydia Roberts is embracing the mountains as she hikes the Appalachian Trail.

