Taming the grounds at Appalachian Power Park a team effort

The grass at Appalachian Power Park has been mowed. The red clay around the baseball diamond has been raked and smoothed flat, even if there’s no sign of Charleston’s minor league ball team.
Last week, Minor League Baseball canceled the 2020 season, dashing the hopes of sports fans who’d been hoping against all hopes for an authentic late inning baseball miracle.
West Virginia Power General Manager Jeremy Taylor said they were hoping, too.
“We shut down March 13, ahead of the governor’s order,” Taylor said.
At the start of the pandemic, things were already looking scary, he said.
“We’re right next door to CAMC and with what we kept hearing about the virus and people coming in and out of the building over here, we just went ahead and locked down,” he said.
The front office staff was directed to work from home and the park’s newly hired groundskeeper was tasked with keeping up the field while everyone waited for the pandemic to blow over and for some announcement from Minor League Baseball that it would be time to “play ball.”
Taylor said, “In April, they told us to cancel the buses. No travel. We waited through April and then they told us in May, it wasn’t happening.”
June was also canceled, but new infection numbers were trending downward and there was hope that some games might be played by mid-July.
When staff returned in early June, they discovered a field that was overgrown. Weeds poked up through the clay just outside the visiting team dugout.
“We had all that rain in May,” Taylor said. “Things were just a mess.”
And nobody knew where the groundskeeper had gone.
“It’s something of a mystery,” Taylor said.
At some point during the spring and the lockdown, the new groundskeeper stopped answering text messages or calls.
“He was MIA,” box office manager Zach Kurdin said.
The groundskeeper had quit without telling anyone.
The front office staff had been at least somewhat aware that the field was falling into ruin through the spring.
Taylor said that everyone was working from home, but that a few of the staff, himself included, had been coming into the office for at least a few hours each week, but when they finally resumed operations at the park, they were startled.
The grass was high and there were weeds — dandelions, ragweed, clover and other plants none of them knew the names for growing.
Without a groundskeeper, the ballpark reached out to Paul Kuhna and Chris Mason, who’d previously served as groundskeepers for the Power, for help.
Kuhna, from Michigan, left the Power after last season for a job with the Lansing Lugnuts, a minor league team in Michigan. Mason, his predecessor, now works for Central Farm and Garden in Ohio, which supplies baseball parks like Appalachian Power Park with materials to maintain their fields.
The two consulted with the park but getting the field back in shape and maintaining it fell to Jesus Paez, the stadium operations manager, and Kurdin who oversees ticket sales and co-manages the park’s social media.
“I do Facebook,” he said. “Just Facebook.”
Paez said he’d helped out Kuhna some with keeping up the field last year.
“I like to help out, but I also think it’s important to learn whatever you can,” said Paez, a former baseball player.
The men cut grass, cleared debris and pulled the kinds of weeds seldom seen on a professional ballfield.
They FaceTimed with Kuhna for assistance.
“Paul could identify them,” Kurdin said. “He could give you the common name and the science name for them, but they were just weeds.”
They edged, shaped, raked and smoothed the diamond back into shape. They watered the grass and tamed the field.
The hours were long. On a Sunday night, Paez was out working on the field and raking around the pitcher’s mound until after dark.
“I just wanted to work until the job was done,” he said with a smile. “Besides, I was bored.”
Kurdin said they got help from the rest of the staff, which wasn’t too far from how the ballpark operates normally.
“People know to help out,” Kurdin said. “When you get rain, anybody who can comes out to help put the tarp out over the field.”
They can’t do everything necessary to maintain the field. Certain jobs require specialized knowledge and certifications, but they can do a lot of the work and the park can bring in consultants to help them get the job done until a new groundskeeper can be interviewed and hired.
There won’t be any Power baseball this summer, but Taylor said the field will see some use.
For example, this weekend the park was meant to host the Prep Baseball Report (PBR) Panhandle Series with high school athletes playing 15 games over three days. Bad weather Friday forced the series to move to Shawnee Sports Complex in Institute for the weekend. Admission for the series is free.
When the ballpark closed down in March, they were able to save some on operating costs. They didn’t renew some licenses, hire the usual army of seasonal workers or engage the services of a fireworks vendor, but Taylor said that was good and bad.
It saved them money, but also made offering certain services more difficult.
Over the coming weeks and months, Taylor said there would be baseball camps and clinics. Several colleges have contacted them about using the park since many schools are still closed because of the pandemic.
They’re also working with the University of Charleston’s baseball program.
He added that they’re also looking more at hosting public events, like movie nights and small music festivals, using social distancing practices.
“It’s so easy to do social distancing here,” he said. “We have lots of space.”
All of this could keep the ballpark alive while everyone waits for a cure to COVID-19 and a decision from Major League Baseball about the future of Minor League Baseball in West Virginia.
“There’s no shortage of things we can do here,” Taylor said. “It’s all about engaging with people.”
And hopefully, one day, baseball.
Clarification: An earlier version of this story stated the Prep Baseball Report (PBR) Panhandle Series would be played at Appalachian Power Park. The series is being played at Shawnee Sports Complex.