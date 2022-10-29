FAYETTEVILLE — One-hundred miles of rugged terrain, ever-changing weather, and only 32 hours to get to your destination.
Doesn’t sound too challenging — right?
But you don’t get the luxury of a car, an ATV or even a bicycle — not for this race. Your only mode of transportation will be your own feet.
“I just had never gone a distance like that before,” said ultra-runner Andrew Poulton, who competed in the 2021 Rim to River Race. “And the last 15 miles of the race was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. It got really hard, and it was pretty much a knockdown, drag-out fight to get to the finish line, but we made it.
“I just thought about, as long as you keep putting one foot in front of the other, you’ll make it,” Poulton said.
The Rim to River 100-mile race was launched in 2020 at the New River Gorge National Park.
“So, the Rim to River 100 is a 100-mile foot race through the New River Gorge National Park. It’s a pretty epic event. We’ll have about 250 runners; they have 32 hours to complete the course,” said Bryant Baker, Rim to River 100 race director.
The course was created to put a spotlight on West Virginia’s most magnificent views and to share the history of the state with runners from around the world.
“The route was kind of pieced together. My idea was, if I was going to take somebody on a run through the New River Gorge, what are all the spots I’d want them to see? And so, the route kind of highlights all the different ghost towns and a lot of mine history, all the great overlooks. You’re up on the rim, you’re down by the river. So, it’s just cool to kind of incorporate everything we love about the gorge,” Baker said.
The breathtaking views were only one of the reasons Poulton signed up for the race.
He started his running career in 2019. He said that, at the time, he could run about 5 miles — but that was his limit. Or so he thought.
“I didn’t even know people could do 100 miles,” he said.
However, that changed by happenstance when Poulton went out for an afternoon hike.
“I was sitting at Long Point, and I noticed I’m looking at this, like, little yellow box, and this girl that was actually working the race comes up to me and she’s like, ‘Well, are you with the race?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ And I was like, ‘Well, what race?’ And she kind of told me about it, and that really kind of got the wheels turning,” he said.
After that, he never looked back.
He started training multiple days of the week and started making progress toward reaching the 100-mile mark.
“And it’s funny in training and everything else leading up to the race, like, you question a lot of things — but there was never one point in the race where I was like, ‘I think I’m going to quit,’” Poulton said. “There’s a lot of people that will say that it’s 10% physical and 90% mental, and there comes a point where that’s 100% true and it’s a lot of that mental fortitude just to push yourself through.”
While it takes a great amount of mental strength to push through running 100 miles on a muddy, bumpy trail, you still need help from others along the way, Poulton said.
“The running community, I have found, is one of those just big, amazing, diverse groups of people, because you have people from all walks of life, and we come together around this one general thing: running,” he said. “And I met a guy in the race, Jamie Oney, and he’s run quite a few ultras and 100 miles, and he kind of realized it was my first race, and I really had no idea what I was doing. And if I hadn’t met him, like, he helped me out a lot through that race and definitely was a big part in helping me get through the race.”
There are many emotions that runners go through during a race of this caliber. There are high and lows — both physically and mentally.
Many runners love running for the simple fact that it forces them to accomplish something that they never imagined they could do.
“Well yeah, it’s fun when you finish. It’s not always fun and you have to push through it. But I mean, that’s the thing about it though, while you’re there to suffer a little bit, you’re there to do hard things,” Poulton said. “It’s just, for me, my goal is to finish. I don’t care about winning anything. I care about finishing.”
The array of emotions, the flowing river and fall-colored views, and the emotional connection that is formed between runners are all things that keep athletes coming back to Rim to River 100 every single year.
Poulton has run in multiple other ultra races and has trained every week for this year’s Rim to River race. He is prepared to once again give it his all to make it through the finish line.
“If people are thinking about doing it, do it. It will change your life,” Poulton said.
Runners will be pushing their limits and trekking through the New River Gorge National Park this year on Nov. 5.
If you are brave enough to give the race all you’ve got, then get ready for 2023 sign ups by registering to run at: https://www.rimtoriverendurance.com/.