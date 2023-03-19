Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Barbara Baker Elliott (left) and Margaret Baker.jpg

Barbara Baker Elliott (left) and Margaret Baker as children. The duo, known as The Fabulous Baker Sisters, will share stories, memories and monologues at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg on Thursday, March 30.

 CARNEGIE HALL | Courtesy photo

LEWISBURG — Carnegie Hall’s Smooth Ambler Second Stage Series presents The Fabulous Baker Sisters at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, in the Old Stone Room.

The pair will share stories, memories and monologues that reflect their distinctly silly view of the world. Guests are invited to come early for a preshow reception from 6:30-7:15 p.m.

