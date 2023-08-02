RIGHT: The famed Cauliflower Bites — Bocconcini di Cavolfiore — from The Forum at the Greenbrier is served in a cast-iron skillet filled with roasted tri-color cauliflower in a blend of Parmesan cheese, pepperoncini pepper aioli and fresh basil.
RIGHT: The famed Cauliflower Bites — Bocconcini di Cavolfiore — from The Forum at the Greenbrier is served in a cast-iron skillet filled with roasted tri-color cauliflower in a blend of Parmesan cheese, pepperoncini pepper aioli and fresh basil.
A new local coffee truck is now rolling around town serving up iced and hot cups of joe on the go.
Describing itself as an eco-conscious mobile coffee shop, Luna Coffee Co. rolled into business on July 24, setting up outside City National Bank in South Charleston, followed by appearances a few mornings after that across from Fife Street Brewing and Short Story Brewing on Summers Street in downtown Charleston.
A small-but-mighty menu offers the expected espressos, lattes, cappuccinos and Americanos, along with my favorite Cortado, a Spanish-influenced coffee drink made with equal parts espresso and steamed milk that makes for a perfectly balanced creamy, yet bold, sip.
Flavored lattes include ones with pistachio or caramel with local honey, options with lavender or raspberry with vanilla, and one spiked with cinnamon and brown sugar. A recent featured drink of the week was a “For the Bees” iced latte sweetened with local honey and topped with lavender cold foam.
This new business is the brainchild of local resident Autumn Southern, who on a Go Fund Me page launching her endeavor says she’s always wanted a chance to give back to the planet and is excited to now have the opportunity to do so.
“My mobile business will not only practice its own sustainability practices,” she wrote, “but we will plan environmental projects to give back to our community and our earth. Our first project will be to plant native flowering trees to restore the population of pollinators within our area.”
There is so much to love about Luna, not the least of which is its motto: “Be a kind human.” I could not love that more.
For more information, including upcoming pop-up locations, call 681-781-7676 or follow Luna Coffee Co. on Facebook or Instagram.
Cauliflower recipe request
A reader from Washington, D.C., reached out this past week with a kind note — and a call for help.
“Hello Steven,” Kristin Magur said, “I was so happy to come across your article!”
She went on to say that her family lives in D.C. but are frequent visitors to The Greenbrier and surrounding areas.
“We were there this past weekend and my daughter and I finally convinced my non-cauliflower hubby to try the Cauliflower Bites at The Forum. He was a convert, as we have always told him he would be.”
For those who may not remember, my previous article praising a few Greenbrier Valley restaurants earlier this year singled out a delicious cauliflower dish from The Forum at The Greenbrier.
More formally named Bocconcini di Cavolfiore, this gem is served in a small, sizzling cast-iron skillet filled with roasted tri-color cauliflower bathed in a rich blend of Parmesan cheese, pepperoncini pepper aioli and fresh basil. Creamy, earthy and unctuous, it’s truly a next-level dish.
“I actually called the restaurant to see if the chef would share the recipe, but I haven’t heard back,” Kristin continued. “So imagine how pleased I was when my cursory search brought up your article! I would love to recreate the dish at home, but I’m not able to find a recipe that includes the pepperoncini … crucial, I believe. Is there ANY chance you might be able to wrangle it from the restaurant? I’m now following you on Instagram and look forward to checking out your suggestions!”
The Greenbrier holds its recipes pretty close to the vest — or chef’s jacket, as it were — but I’ll see if I can pull any strings. Stay tuned!
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
From cauliflower to cookies, this Friday is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
I have nothing compelling to say about that — just be sure to enjoy one or more that day!
Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.