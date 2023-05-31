Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A recent planned trip to Elkins led to an unexpected visit to one of my favorite little unique restaurants in the state, El Gran Sabor, serving traditional Latin American food in the Potomac Highlands.

That’s right, there’s a legit (and legitimately good) Venezuelan restaurant right here in the mountains of West Virginia.

Stories you might like

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Tags

Recommended for you