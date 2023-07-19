Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

With James Beard finalist Chef Paul Smith back as a culinary consultant, Barkadas at the foot of Fort Hill has rolled out a few long-awaited, new, Filipino-inspired menu items that look absolutely fabulous.

Replacing a few lower-selling and redundant items are a new glazed salmon dish glistening with Thai peanut sauce, spicy shrimp, charred Brussels sprouts with sesame gochujang aioli, and blistered edamame with sweet soy glaze.

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

