The new Charleston Nano-Brewery has opened its doors on the West Side as the city’s first such business of its kind.

A concept popular in larger cities, nano-breweries focus on making only super-small batches of beer, so they can constantly experiment with different styles to offer an ever-changing lineup of craft brews.

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” He can be reached at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

