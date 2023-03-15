Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

My recent praise for South Texas Barbecue Co. in Weston generated a ton of buzz, which reminded me of another local BBQ joint folks are pretty passionate about. And that place is Carnivore BBQ in Hamlin, which receives a steady stream of praise in The Food Guy inbox.

“Others may have told you about them, so this will be confirmation as to how good everything is,” reader David Gurley wrote. “After a nice Sunday drive, I and my lady found Carnivore BBQ to be top-notch in every respect you want in a restaurant.”

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

