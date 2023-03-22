The only thing better than finding a new, local restaurant to visit is when you discover it’s pretty darn good, too. That’s my assessment of Breathe Wine & Culture Co. in Cross Lanes, a new-to-me boutique wine and beer shop with a lovely little café tucked inside.
There are only a few tables scattered about, but don’t let the shop’s limited size fool you. In addition to an impressive selection of quality wines and a crazy variety of craft beers for sale, a modest menu and cooler offer a nice selection of soups, salads, sandwiches, baked goods and heartier fare to enjoy onsite or grab to go.
You can start with a charcuterie platter of meats, cheeses, veggies, fruit and breads, or one loaded with Mediterranean hummus, fresh veggies, beets, feta and pita.
You may want to try daily soups, pasta dishes and chicken, tuna or egg salads, or dig into a larger garden or grilled chicken cobb salad with lettuce, cucumber, boiled egg, red onion, bacon and bleu cheese.
If sammies are your jam, try the made-to-order gouda and white cheddar grilled cheese; a Caprese sandwich with fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and balsamic glaze on grilled sourdough; or a hot club with ham, turkey, bacon and cheddar.
A proud supporter of nearby small businesses, Breathe also partners with other local spots like Bake My Day to help fill a dessert case with goodies like cookies, cheesecakes, pastries, macarons and other sweet treats.
On my first visit to Breathe, I was immediately taken by the ambiance of the place (it’s kind of like a smaller version of The Wine Shop at Capitol Market) and the friendliness of its staff.
Wanting a hot grilled sandwich to shake the chill off a cold winter day, I tried The Great Turkey with turkey, provolone, bacon, lettuce and tomato on grilled bread. It was a tad dry for my taste, but nothing that a little extra mayo couldn’t fix.
Still, it showed enough promise to lure me back the next day to try the featured soup of the day, which was inspired by a classic Coq au Vin. That complex French dish of chicken braised with red wine, lardons and mushrooms seemed pretty ambitious to replicate in a soup, but Breathe’s take on it was solid, as was the side of potato salad I sampled with it.
I’m also excited to return for other rotating specials like lasagna with garlic bread, rich beef stew, zingy chicken tikka masala, and Creole pasta with shrimp, andouille sausage and tomatoes.
If you’re looking for some nice wine or beer – or a charming little spot to grab a bite to eat in or take away – this place in Cross Lanes is a breath of fresh air.
New coffee shop in South Charleston
A new coffee shop has opened in South Charleston offering a variety of coffees, teas, bubble milks and light bites, plus local art for sale. In addition to drinks, the brightly colored Cocoa Coffee House next to Sumthin’ Good Soul Food on MacCorkle Ave. SW serves a small selection of bagels, croissants, oatmeal and sandwiches as well.
I’ll be adding this to my hit list, for sure.
Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.