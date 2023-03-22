Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The only thing better than finding a new, local restaurant to visit is when you discover it’s pretty darn good, too. That’s my assessment of Breathe Wine & Culture Co. in Cross Lanes, a new-to-me boutique wine and beer shop with a lovely little café tucked inside.

There are only a few tables scattered about, but don’t let the shop’s limited size fool you. In addition to an impressive selection of quality wines and a crazy variety of craft beers for sale, a modest menu and cooler offer a nice selection of soups, salads, sandwiches, baked goods and heartier fare to enjoy onsite or grab to go.

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

