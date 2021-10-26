Craving some Cap’n Crunch or Sugar Corn Pops? Fawning for Froot Loops or Fruity Pebbles? Get your kicks from Trix or, well, Kix?
Or maybe you’re feeling Lucky and would be Charmed by a bowl full of pink hearts, yellow moons, orange stars, green clovers and blue diamonds. Never mind that they taste like bits of pastel styrofoam, they’re nostalgic and stuff!
Well, you’re in luck.
Andrew and Heather Palmer are set to open Charleston’s first “cereal bar” early next month on the city’s West Side. There, you’ll be able to belly up to the bar to order a variety of sugary bowls filled with fruits, sauces and toppings mixed with a large selection of classic and current breakfast cereals.
Located at 320 West Washington St., just a block past Books and Brews, Bowls and Spoons will feature a row of stools facing long rows of shelves behind the bar.
Those shelves, however, aren’t stocked with various and sundry bottles of liquor. Instead, you’ll find boxes and boxes of cereal you probably enjoyed as a kid — and maybe still do.
I mean, who can deny the culinary masterpiece that is Golden Grahams? I dream of them still, and that’s just the type of nostalgia Bowls and Spoons hopes to tap into by stirring up those Saturday morning breakfast memories of yore.
But you won’t have to settle for JUST the cereal you love.
NaNa NaNa Blu Blu is a bowl of Corn Pops and Honeycombs topped with bananas and blueberries; the PB&J bowl features peanut butter Cap’n Crunch topped with your choice of jelly; and Chunkie Munkie mixes Golden Crisps with bananas, chocolate chips and chocolate syrup.
A Jungle S’mores bowl blends Golden Grahams with mini marshmallows, bananas and chocolate syrup, while Cookies ‘n Cream Attack features Oreo O’s cereal topped with a cookies ‘n cream Pop Tart and chocolate syrup.
On the more colorful side, Over the Rainbow offers Trix, dried marshmallows and gummy bears topped with whipped cream and a cherry, and Tutti Fruity stirs up Fruity Pebbles with gummy bears, blueberries and whipped topping.
Or, if you’re feeling creative, the new spot will let you pick the cereals and toppings you want to create your own masterpiece.
While I love the fun concept, I’m having a tough time wrapping my head around exactly what type of place this will be. Are you supposed to go for breakfast, an after-school snack or maybe after dinner for dessert?
But make no mistake, I’ll definitely be checking it out!
Speaking of sweet local food news, that soon-to-open cereal bar is just a block away from the recently opened Dancing Dog Ice Cream Cafe, serving premium ice creams made by hand at 201 West Washington St. between The Grill and Gonzoburger.
Current hours are noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon to 6:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. For more information, call (304) 982-5010 or visit the cafe’s Facebook page.