Cold craft beer, piping hot chili, live music and fluffy pups. What more do you need for a fun fall Saturday afternoon? The annual Wagging Tails & Nitro Ales “Smoke on the Water Edition” chili cookoff returns to the streets of Nitro this Saturday around Living Memorial Park downtown.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day, guests can soak up all of the above during an officially sanctioned cookoff by the International Chili Society, where all proceeds go to benefit HospiceCare, local animal rescue groups and the Marine Corps’ annual Toys for Tots campaign.

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

