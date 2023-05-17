Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Oh, how I love a good food challenge!

“Steven, the chicken salad sandwich has become much of an icon in America, and everybody feels they have the answer to the finest one,” reader Gary Borstein recently wrote to me. “But I want to submit that I feel you, as a stellar observer of culinary bests, need to go to the Dancing Dog Ice Cream Café on West Washington Street to taste theirs on rye or wheat and let me know your observation.”

Stories you might like

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Tags

Recommended for you