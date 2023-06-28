Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill quietly opened its new location in downtown Charleston this past week, adding another option for diners craving the restaurant’s mouthwatering barbecue, homestyle sides and desserts.

Located in the storefront that formerly housed Nosh at 189 Summers St., Dem 2 Brothers has redecorated the space with wood floors and tables, sleek, dark metal chairs and a fun selfie wall featuring a neon light proclaiming, “I Like Pig Butts & I Cannot Lie.”

Steven Keith is a food writer and restaurant critic known as “The Food Guy.” Reach him at 304-380-6096 or wvfoodguy@aol.com. Follow @wvfoodguy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

